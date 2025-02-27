Is Water Fasting Safe for Weight Loss? The Hidden Risks and Healthier Alternatives

Water fasting may lead to rapid weight loss, but it poses risks like nutrient deficiencies and metabolic issues, making it unsafe for long-term health.

Highlights: Water fasting causes temporary weight loss but leads to muscle loss and rapid weight gain

Prolonged fasting poses health risks like metabolic imbalance, dehydration, and nutrient deficiencies

A balanced diet with proper hydration is a safer and more sustainable way to stay healthy

‘Water fasting for more than two days can lead to serious health issues and be fatal. #waterfasting #weightloss #healthydiet #medindia’

Water Fasting: What It Is and Why People Try It

How Water Fasting Affects Your Body

Health Effects of Eating After a Long Water Fast

Why Hydration is Important More Than Water Fasting

