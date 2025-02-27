Faster, Accurate Diagnoses With the Diagnostic Immunome

Immune cells store a record of past infections. The Diagnostic Immunome uses AI to analyze this history and detect diseases like lupus and diabetes with accuracy.

Highlights: Diagnosing autoimmune diseases and infections is a long and difficult process, often requiring multiple tests

Diagnostic Immunome uses advanced sequencing technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze immune cells

uses advanced sequencing technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze immune cells The AI models achieved 99% accuracy in diagnosing diseases

Disease diagnostics using machine learning of B cell and T cell receptor sequences



Understanding B and T Cells

Challenges in Current Diagnostic Method

How the Diagnostic Immunome Works

Diseases can be detected years before symptoms appear , allowing for early diagnosis.

, allowing for early diagnosis. The system also significantly reduces false positives and misdiagnoses , leading to increased accuracy.

, leading to increased accuracy. With this approach, doctors can begin treatment sooner, improving patient outcomes, while the efficiency of the process makes it a potentially cost-effective and widely accessible diagnostic tool.

