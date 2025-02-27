About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Do Old Injuries Hurt More in Winter?

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian BDS on Feb 27 2025 3:59 PM

Cold weather worsens the pain in old bone injuries due to nerve sensitivity, reduced circulation, and inflammation.

Do Old Injuries Hurt More in Winter?
Highlights:
  • Cold temperatures heighten nerve sensitivity, increasing pain perception
  • Thicker synovial fluid in winter reduces joint mobility, causing stiffness
  • Proper exercise, hydration, and warmth can help ease winter-related joint pain
Ever wondered why past fractures, sprains, or arthritic joints ache more when the temperature drops? Cold weather can amplify pain by increasing nerve sensitivity, slowing blood circulation, and affecting joint lubrication. But what’s really happening inside your body, and how can you ease the discomfort? Let’s uncover the science behind winter pain and the best ways to manage it (1 Trusted Source
Nature's wrath-The effect of weather on pain following orthopaedic trauma

Go to source).

Increased Sensitivity to Pain in Winters

A primary reason for heightened pain during winter is the effect of cold temperatures on nerves. When temperatures drop, nerve endings become more sensitive, making the pain from old injuries feel more intense. The brain receives stronger pain signals, leading to a heightened perception of discomfort compared to warmer conditions.

Vitamin D may Offer Relief in Chronic Back Pain
Vitamin D may Offer Relief in Chronic Back Pain
People suffering from chronic back pain are likely to benefit from an extra daily dose of vitamin D, suggests a new study.
According to Dr. Pramod Bhor, Director of Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Fortis Hospital, Navi Mumbai, changes in atmospheric pressure also play a role. A decrease in barometric pressure affects body fluids, especially around the knees and ankles, further amplifying pain.

Thicker Synovial Fluid


Synovial fluid, which acts as a lubricant for joints, becomes thicker in cold weather. This increased viscosity makes joint movement more difficult and can cause tissues to rub against each other, leading to pain and stiffness.

Reduced Blood Circulation and Stiffness


Cold temperatures often result in decreased physical activity, which can weaken muscles and reduce flexibility, worsening joint pain. A study published in PubMed Central suggests that engaging in regular physical activity can alleviate arthritis pain and improve mobility. However, cold weather discourages movement, leading to stiffness and discomfort.

Neurons That Stimulate Pain Prevent Bone Destruction, Fungal Inflammation
Neurons That Stimulate Pain Prevent Bone Destruction, Fungal Inflammation
Pain neurons respond to damaging stimuli by sending pain signals to the spinal cord, brain and also prevent bone destruction, fungal inflammation.

Increased Inflammation


Inflammation is a natural response to injury but can worsen in colder conditions. Low temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, which may trap inflammatory substances in affected areas, increasing pain levels. In some cases, cold weather may also contribute to nerve inflammation, exacerbating discomfort.

The joints most commonly affected include:
  • Knees
  • Hips
  • Spine
  • Hands and feet

How to Manage Winter-Related Joint Pain

To minimize discomfort during winter, consider these preventive measures:
  • Stay Active: Engage in low-impact exercises like stretching, yoga, or walking to maintain joint flexibility and circulation.
  • Dress Warmly: Keep joints insulated by wearing warm clothing and using heating pads when necessary.
  • Stay Hydrated: Proper hydration helps maintain joint lubrication.
  • Consult a Doctor: If pain becomes severe or persistent, seek medical advice for appropriate treatment options.
Winter can significantly impact joint health due to changes in nerve sensitivity, joint lubrication, and blood circulation. Understanding these factors and taking proactive measures can help alleviate discomfort and keep your joints healthy during the colder months.

Advertisement
Wrist Pain Symptom Evaluation | Symptom Evaluation of Wrist Pain
Wrist Pain Symptom Evaluation | Symptom Evaluation of Wrist Pain
The wrist is among the most commonly used joints for our daily activities. Common causes of wrist pain include wrist arthritis, tendonitis, carpal tunnel syndrome and bone fracture.
Reference:
  1. Nature's wrath-The effect of weather on pain following orthopaedic trauma - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27318614/)

Source-Medindia
Quality of Life In Elderly Patients Improved By Palliative Radiotherapy for Bone Metastases
Quality of Life In Elderly Patients Improved By Palliative Radiotherapy for Bone Metastases
A Dutch researcher told the 2nd Forum of the ESTRO, giving palliative radiotherapy to elderly patients with painful bone metastases can significantly improve their quality of life.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional