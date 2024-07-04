Viral Weight Loss: Man Drops 13kg in 21 Days With Water Fasting

Addis Miller from Costa Rican went viral after sharing his weight loss journey through water fasting on Youtube and Instagram. Miller claims to have lost 13.1kg (28lbs) and dropped 6% body fat in 21 days. Water fasting involves consuming only water and no other liquids or foods for a predetermined duration, ranging from 24 hours to several days or weeks. Proponents of water fasting claim it can benefit the body with better detoxification, improved digestion, and enhanced mental clarity. Some studies suggest it may aid in weight loss and insulin sensitivity (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Is Water-Only Fasting Safe?
Go to source).
Is water fasting safe?However, water fasting can pose health risks, especially when done without proper medical supervision. Risks include:
- Nutritional deficiencies: Extended periods without food can lead to deficiencies in essential nutrients, causing weakness, dizziness, or even more severe health issues.
- Dehydration risk: While water is essential for hydration, excessive water intake without electrolyte balance can lead to electrolyte imbalances and dehydration.
- Impact on metabolism: Prolonged fasting can slow down metabolism as the body adjusts to conserve energy, potentially leading to rebound weight gain after fasting ends.
- Medical considerations: Individuals with certain medical conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, or eating disorders should avoid water fasting or do so only under strict medical supervision.
Safer alternatives to water fasting
Safer alternatives to water fasting include intermittent fasting or medically supervised fasting programs. These programs can benefit the body without the extreme risks of water fasting.
