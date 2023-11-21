About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
72-Hour Fruit Fast Can Have a Transformative Impact on Your Body

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM
Highlights:
  • Fruits aid in natural detox processes, flushing out toxins and promoting kidney function
  • High in natural sugars, fruits provide sustained energy and mental clarity during the fast
  • By the third day, the body undergoes cellular renewal, contributing to improved skin health and strengthened immunity

72-Hour Fruit Fast Can Have a Transformative Impact on Your Body

Embarking on a 72-hour fruit fast is an intriguing and intensive approach to detoxifying the body, reinvigorating energy levels, and promoting overall well-being. While this unconventional dietary practice may not be suitable for everyone, it has gained attention for its potential benefits. But do you know what happens when you consume fruits exclusively for 72 hours?

Day 1 of Fruit Fast Can Help To Cleanse and Detoxify

The initial day of a fruit fast is often marked by the body's transition into a cleansing mode. As fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, they support the natural detoxification processes (1). The high water content of fruits aids in flushing out toxins from the body, promoting hydration and supporting kidney function.

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.
Fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and berries are excellent choices on the first day. Watermelon, in particular, contains citrulline (2), which assists the liver in removing ammonia, a waste product from protein digestion. Moreover, the digestive system gets a break from processing heavy and complex foods, allowing the body to redirect energy towards repair and rejuvenation. The digestive tract begins to reset, promoting a healthier gut environment.

Fruits Fasts Increase Energy and Mental Clarity

As the body adjusts to the fruit-centric diet, many individuals report increased energy levels and improved mental clarity on the second day. Fruits provide a quick source of natural sugars, supplying the body with readily available energy without the need for complex digestion.

Bananas, rich in potassium, help maintain electrolyte balance, reducing the likelihood of muscle cramps and supporting heart health (3). The natural sugars in fruits, such as fructose, provide sustained energy throughout the day, avoiding the energy crashes associated with processed sugars.
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan
Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we've put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
The high fiber content of fruits contributes to feelings of fullness, preventing excessive calorie consumption. Fiber also supports digestive health, promoting regular bowel movements and aiding in the removal of waste from the body (4).

Cellular Renewal and Rejuvenation With Fruit Fast

By the third day, the body enters a state of cellular renewal and rejuvenation. Fasting stimulates autophagy, a process where the body cleans out damaged cells and regenerates new, healthy ones (5). This cellular renewal may contribute to improved skin health, giving it a radiant and rejuvenated appearance.

The antioxidants found in fruits play a crucial role in neutralizing free radicals, which can cause cellular damage. This reduction in oxidative stress may contribute to a strengthened immune system and lower inflammation levels.

Berries, known for their rich antioxidant content, can further enhance these benefits. Blueberries, in particular, contain anthocyanins, compounds with anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties that may positively impact brain health (6).

Considerations and Precautions While Doing a 72-Hour Fruit Fast

While a 72-hour fruit fast can offer potential health benefits, it's essential to approach such dietary practices with caution and mindfulness. Consulting with a healthcare professional before attempting an extended fast is crucial, especially for individuals with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes or eating disorders.

Moreover, breaking the fast gradually and thoughtfully is vital. Abruptly reintroducing complex foods may shock the digestive system. Instead, start with easily digestible foods like soups, salads, and steamed vegetables.

A 72-hour fruit fast can be a transformative experience for some, offering benefits such as detoxification, increased energy, mental clarity, and cellular renewal. However, it's crucial to approach such practices mindfully, considering individual health conditions and consulting with healthcare professionals for personalized guidance. Fasting, in any form, should be a conscious choice aligned with one's overall health goals and conducted with proper awareness of its potential impact on the body.

References:
  1. Health benefits of fruits and vegetables
    Slavin JL, Lloyd B. Health benefits of fruits and vegetables. Adv Nutr. 2012 Jul 1;3(4):506-16. doi: 10.3945/an.112.002154. PMID: 22797986; PMCID: PMC3649719.
  2. Watermelon consumption increases plasma arginine concentrations in adults
    Collins JK, Wu G, Perkins-Veazie P, Spears K, Claypool PL, Baker RA, Clevidence BA. Watermelon consumption increases plasma arginine concentrations in adults. Nutrition. 2007 Mar;23(3):261-6. doi: 10.1016/j.nut.2007.01.005. PMID: 17352962.
  3. Bananas
    https:www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/food-features/bananas/#:~:text=Bananas%20are%20an%20excellent%20source,regularly%20and%20muscles%20to%20contract.
  4. Therapeutic Benefits and Dietary Restrictions of Fiber Intake: A State of the Art Review
    Ioniță-Mîndrican CB, Ziani K, Mititelu M, Oprea E, Neacșu SM, Moroșan E, Dumitrescu DE, Roșca AC, Drăgănescu D, Negrei C. Therapeutic Benefits and Dietary Restrictions of Fiber Intake: A State of the Art Review. Nutrients. 2022 Jun 26;14(13):2641. doi: 10.3390/nu14132641. PMID: 35807822; PMCID: PMC9268622.
  5. The Beneficial and Adverse Effects of Autophagic Response to Caloric Restriction and Fasting
    Shabkhizan R, Haiaty S, Moslehian MS, Bazmani A, Sadeghsoltani F, Saghaei Bagheri H, Rahbarghazi R, Sakhinia E. The Beneficial and Adverse Effects of Autophagic Response to Caloric Restriction and Fasting. Adv Nutr. 2023 Sep;14(5):1211-1225. doi: 10.1016/j.advnut.2023.07.006. Epub 2023 Jul 30. PMID: 37527766; PMCID: PMC10509423.
  6. Berries: improving human health and healthy aging, and promoting quality life--a review
    Paredes-López O, Cervantes-Ceja ML, Vigna-Pérez M, Hernández-Pérez T. Berries: improving human health and healthy aging, and promoting quality life--a review. Plant Foods Hum Nutr. 2010 Sep;65(3):299-308. doi: 10.1007/s11130-010-0177-1. PMID: 20645129.
Autophagy: Self-Repair Mechanism at Cellular Level
Autophagy: Self-Repair Mechanism at Cellular Level
Autophagy, initiated by cellular stress and starvation is the cell's self-repair mechanism and cleaning process by membrane-bound organelles called lysosomes.

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method
Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method
Fast Diet, that may help you lose weight in one week, has become one of the most popular methods for weight loss these days. Would you like to give it a try?
