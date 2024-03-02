Beyond Weight Loss: 3-Day Fast's Systematic Health Gains

Extended periods of fasting induce substantial and systematic alterations across various organs in the human body, revealing health benefits that extend beyond mere weight loss. Notably, any discernible health-related changes seem to manifest only after a fasting duration of three days. The study published in Nature Metabolism (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Systemic proteome adaptions to 7-day complete caloric restriction in humans
Go to source) offers insights that may pave the way for therapeutic interventions, particularly beneficial for individuals who stand to gain from fasting but are unable to undergo prolonged fasting or adopt fasting-mimicking approaches, such as ketogenic diets.
Unlocking Health Secrets: Benefits of 3-Day Fasting RevealedOver millennia, humans have developed the ability to survive without food for prolonged periods of time. Fasting is practiced by millions of people throughout the world for different medical and cultural purposes, including health benefits and weight loss. Since ancient times, it has been used to treat diseases such as epilepsy and rheumatoid arthritis.
During fasting, the body changes its source and type of energy, switching from consumed calories to using its own fat stores. However, beyond this change in fuel sources, little is known about how the body responds to prolonged periods without food and any health impacts – beneficial or adverse – this may have. New techniques allowing researchers to measure thousands of proteins circulating in our blood provide the opportunity to systematically study molecular adaptions to fasting in humans in great detail.
Researchers from Queen Mary University of London’s Precision Healthcare University Research Institute (PHURI) and the Norwegian School of Sports Sciences identified the potential health benefits of fasting and their underlying molecular basis.
They followed 12 healthy volunteers taking part in a seven-day water-only fast. The volunteers were monitored closely on a daily basis to record changes in the levels of around 3,000 proteins in their blood before, during, and after the fast. By identifying which proteins are involved in the body’s response, the researchers could then predict potential health outcomes of prolonged fasting by integrating genetic information from large-scale studies.
Fasting's Full Body Impact: 3 Days to Transform HealthFor the first time, the researchers observed the body undergoing distinct changes in protein levels after about three days of fasting – indicating a whole-body response to complete calorie restriction. Overall, one in three of the proteins measured changed significantly during fasting across all major organs. These changes were consistent across the volunteers, but there were signatures distinctive to fasting that went beyond weight loss, such as changes in proteins that make up the supportive structure for neurons in the brain.
Claudia Langenberg, Director of Queen Mary’s Precision Health University Research Institute (PHURI), said:
Maik Pietzner, Health Data Chair of PHURI and co-lead of the Computational Medicine Group at Berlin Institute of Health at Charité, said:
Reference:
