medindia

Meal Timing Strategies Lower Appetite, Improve Fat Burning

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 25, 2019 at 6:09 PM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Intermittent fasting or eating earlier in the daytime, the common meal timing strategies were found to help people lose weight by lowering appetite rather than burning more calories, according to a report published online today in the journal Obesity, the flagship journal of The Obesity Society.
Meal Timing Strategies Lower Appetite, Improve Fat Burning
Meal Timing Strategies Lower Appetite, Improve Fat Burning

The study is the first to show how meal timing affects 24-hour energy metabolism when food intake and meal frequency are matched.

Show Full Article


"We suspect that a majority of people may find meal timing strategies helpful for losing weight or to maintain their weight since these strategies naturally appear to curb appetite, which may help people eat less," said Courtney M. Peterson, PhD, lead author of the study and an assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition Sciences at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Peterson and her colleagues also report that meal timing strategies may help people burn more fat on average during a 24-hour period. Early Time-Restricted Feeding (eTRF)--a form of daily intermittent fasting where dinner is eaten in the afternoon--helped to improve people's ability to switch between burning carbohydrates for energy to burning fat for energy, an aspect of metabolism known as metabolic flexibility. The study's authors said, however, that the results on fat-burning are preliminary. "Whether these strategies help people lose body fat need to be tested and confirmed in a much longer study," said Peterson.

For the study, researchers enrolled 11 adult men and women who had excess weight. Participants were recruited between November 2014 and August 2016. Adults, in general good health, aged 20-to-45-years old were eligible to participate if they had a body mass index between 25 and 35 kg/m2 (inclusive), body weight between 68 and 100 kg, a regular bedtime between 9:30 p.m. and 12 a.m., and for women, a regular menstrual cycle.

Participants tried two different meal timing strategies in random order: a control schedule where participants ate three meals during a 12-hour period with breakfast at 8:00 a.m. and dinner at 8:00 p.m. and an eTRF schedule where participants ate three meals over a six-hour period with breakfast at 8:00 a.m. and dinner at 2:00 p.m. The same amounts and types of foods were consumed on both schedules. Fasting periods for the control schedule included 12 hours per day, while the eTRF schedule involved fasting for 18 hours per day.

Study participants followed the different schedules for four days in a row. On the fourth day, researchers measured the metabolism of participants by placing them in a respiratory chamber--a room-like device--where researchers measured how many calories, carbohydrates, fat and protein were burned. Researchers also measured the appetite levels of participants every three hours while they were awake, as well as hunger hormones in the morning and evening.

Although eTRF did not significantly affect how many calories participants burned, the researchers found that eTRF did lower levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin and improved some aspects of appetite. It also increased fat-burning over the 24-hour day.

"By testing eTRF, we were able to kill two birds with one stone," said Peterson, adding that the researchers were able to gain some insight into daily intermittent fasting (time restricted-feeding), as well as meal timing strategies that involve eating earlier in the daytime to be in sync with circadian rhythms. The researchers believe that these two broader classes of meal timing strategies may have similar benefits to eTRF.

Hollie Raynor, PhD, RD, LDN, who was not associated with the research, said "this study helps provide more information about how patterns of eating, and not just what you eat, may be important for achieving a healthy weight." Raynor is a professor and interim dean of research in the Department of Nutrition, College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Peterson and colleagues said prior research was conflicted on whether meal timing strategies help with weight loss by helping people burn more calories or by lowering appetite. Studies in rodents suggest such strategies burn more calories, but data from human studies were conflicting--some studies suggested meal timing strategies increase calories burned, but other reports showed no difference. The study's authors said, however, that previous studies did not directly measure how many calories people burned or were imperfect in other ways.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.

Quiz on Weight Loss

If you thought fried foods, processed foods and potato are the bad guys in your weight loss plan, you thought right! Take this quiz and find out what actually can help you get the figure you always ...

Activity Calorie Calculator

For your normal daily activities find out your calorie requirements. Increasing the number of activities can help you burn more calories.

Meal Time Changes Could Affect Triglyceride Levels in the Liver

Merely changing meal times could have an impact on the levels of triglycerides in the liver, a new study on mice revealed

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Cholesterol Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Quiz on Weight Loss Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat 

What's New on Medindia

Novel Technology may Help Amputees Touch and Feel Again

Health Benefits of Collard Greens

One in Three Cancer Patients Don't Get Psychological Support
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive