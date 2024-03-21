Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, March 21). Intermittent Fasting is Linked to a 91% Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Death . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 21, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/intermittent-fasting-is-linked-to-a-91-higher-risk-of-cardiovascular-death-215257-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Intermittent Fasting is Linked to a 91% Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Death". Medindia. Mar 21, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/intermittent-fasting-is-linked-to-a-91-higher-risk-of-cardiovascular-death-215257-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Intermittent Fasting is Linked to a 91% Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Death". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/intermittent-fasting-is-linked-to-a-91-higher-risk-of-cardiovascular-death-215257-1.htm. (accessed Mar 21, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Intermittent Fasting is Linked to a 91% Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Death. Medindia, viewed Mar 21, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/intermittent-fasting-is-linked-to-a-91-higher-risk-of-cardiovascular-death-215257-1.htm.