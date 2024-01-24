About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Intermittent Fasting and Caloric Restriction Can Slow Brain Aging

Intermittent Fasting and Caloric Restriction Can Slow Brain Aging

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 24 2024 3:53 PM

Highlights:
  • OXR1 gene identified as a guardian of brain health and longevity
  • Cellular mechanism showcases how dietary restriction slows aging
  • Intermittent fasting emerges as a powerful strategy for neuroprotection and increased lifespan
In a study conducted by scientists at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in California, the key role of a gene called OXR1 has been described, shedding light on the mechanisms behind the lifespan extension associated with dietary restriction and its crucial impact on healthy brain aging. The researchers suggest that adopting diet patterns such as intermittent fasting or calorie restriction may be instrumental in slowing down brain aging and increasing lifespan (1 Trusted Source
Buck Scientists Identify How Dietary Restriction Slows Brain Aging & Increases Lifespan

Go to source).

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.
Advertisement

The OXR1 Gene: Guardian of Brain Resilience

Published in the journal Nature Communications, the study emphasizes the significance of the OXR1 gene as a critical factor in promoting brain resilience against aging and neurological diseases. According to Kenneth Wilson, a postdoctoral student at the Institute, the prevailing notion often associates dietary restrictions with effects on the digestive tract or fat accumulation, overlooking its profound impact on the brain. "As it turns out, this is a gene that is important in the brain," Wilson notes.

Advertisement
Intermittent Fasting or Calorie Counting: Which is Better for Weight Loss?
Intermittent Fasting or Calorie Counting: Which is Better for Weight Loss?
Intermittent fasting and calorie counting may have similar weight loss effects. Unveil the best diet strategy for your lifestyle.

Intermittent Fasting: A Pathway to a Healthier, Longer Life

The research team delves into a detailed cellular mechanism that elucidates how dietary restriction can effectively delay aging and impede the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Employing fruit flies and human cells for their study, the researchers identify potential therapeutic targets that could be leveraged to combat aging and age-related neurodegenerative disorders.

Did You Know?


Intermittent fasting enhances OXR1 gene expression, safeguarding the brain from aging.
Professor Pankaj Kapahi from the Buck Institute highlights the discovery of a neuron-specific response that mediates the neuroprotection offered by dietary restriction. Strategies like intermittent fasting or caloric restriction, which limit nutrient intake, may elevate levels of the OXR1 gene, thereby enhancing its protective effects, Kapahi suggests.

The study was initiated by scanning approximately 200 strains of flies with diverse genetic backgrounds, raised on either a normal or a restricted diet. The researchers observed that the loss of OXR1 in humans resulted in severe neurological defects and premature death. In mice, an additional dosage of OXR1 improved survival in a model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Advertisement
Can Intermittent Fasting Fight Cancer and Diabetes?
Can Intermittent Fasting Fight Cancer and Diabetes?
Intermittent fasting could be part of a healthy lifestyle, as it helps you lose weight, slows down aging, controls blood pressure and glucose levels.

Dietary Restriction's Cellular Magic: Delaying Aging

Further investigation revealed that OXR1 plays a crucial role in influencing a complex known as the retromer, comprising proteins essential for recycling cellular proteins and lipids. Dysfunction in the retromer has been linked to age-related neurodegenerative diseases, specifically Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, conditions that are protected by dietary restriction. The team found that OXR1 preserves retromer function, playing a vital role in neuronal function, healthy brain aging, and the lifespan extension associated with dietary restriction.

The findings indicate that diet plays a pivotal role in influencing the expression of the OXR1 gene. By opting for a reduced caloric intake, individuals can enhance the mechanism of proper protein sorting in cells, thereby contributing to the preservation of healthy brain function. As we unlock the secrets of longevity, it appears that the choices we make in our diet may hold the key to a healthier, more resilient brain as we age.

"In the choices we make about our diet, we may find the key to a resilient, youthful brain as we age."

Reference:
  1. Buck Scientists Identify How Dietary Restriction Slows Brain Aging & Increases Lifespan - (https://www.buckinstitute.org/news/buck-scientists-identify-how-dietary-restriction-slows-brain-aging-increases-lifespan/)

Source-Medindia
Remission of Type 2 Diabetes Using Intermittent Fasting
Remission of Type 2 Diabetes Using Intermittent Fasting
A study discovered that persons with diabetes who fast intermittently may no longer require medication.

Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X