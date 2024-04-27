Top 8 Homemade Summer Drinks for Weight Loss

- Homemade desi summer drinks offer a natural and refreshing alternative to packaged beverages
Go to source). But fear not! There exists a delightful array of homemade desi summer drinks that not only quench your thirst but also offer a plethora of health benefits.
Why Avoid Packaged Drinks?Packaged juices and aerated drinks may seem like a convenient choice, but they often contain harmful additives that disrupt the body's natural balance. High levels of sugar and caffeine can lead to dehydration and contribute to weight gain and chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes. Opting for natural and homemade alternatives ensures that you're nourishing your body rather than taxing it.
Top Picks for Homemade Desi Summer Drinks1. Sattu Sharbat:
Made from roasted Bengal gram flour, sattu is packed with protein and fiber. Mixing it with water, black salt, roasted cumin powder, lemon juice, and coriander leaves creates a refreshing drink that keeps you full and energized.
2. Aam Panna:
This traditional Indian drink combines the tanginess of raw mangoes with the freshness of mint leaves. Boiled raw mango pulp blended with water, mint leaves, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and a touch of jaggery or honey offers a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants.
3. Chaas (Buttermilk):
A staple in Indian households, chaas is a blend of yogurt and water seasoned with salt, roasted cumin powder, and coriander leaves. Low in calories and high in protein, it aids digestion and promotes gut health.
4. Kokum Sherbet:
Known for its cooling properties, kokum is soaked in water to create a refreshing sherbet. Mixed with black salt, roasted cumin powder, and a hint of jaggery or honey, it offers a sweet and tangy flavor that beats the summer heat.
Infusing lemonade with mint leaves adds a refreshing twist to this classic drink. Lemon juice, mint leaves, black salt, and a touch of honey or stevia create a revitalizing beverage that aids digestion and hydration.
6. Jaljeera:
Tangy and spicy, jaljeera is a flavorful blend of cumin, mint, coriander, and other spices. Mixing jaljeera powder with water, lemon juice, and garnishing with mint leaves offers a zesty summer drink that tantalizes the taste buds.
Boiling barley in water and straining the liquid creates a low-calorie drink rich in fiber. Barley water keeps you feeling full and hydrated throughout the day, making it an excellent choice for weight management.
8. Coconut Water:
Nature's own hydration solution, coconut water is packed with electrolytes and low in calories. Fresh and revitalizing, it replenishes lost fluids and supports weight loss when incorporated into a balanced diet.
In conclusion, this summer, ditch the unhealthy packaged drinks and embrace the goodness of homemade desi summer drinks. Not only do they offer relief from the scorching heat, but they also provide a myriad of health benefits, from aiding digestion to promoting weight loss and replenishing lost electrolytes. So, stay hydrated, stay healthy, and enjoy the flavors of summer with these refreshing beverages.
