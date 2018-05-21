Healthy Summer Drinks to Quench Your Thirst

As the summer sun intensifies, there is a sudden need to drink a lot, however there is also a question as to which drink would really quench the thirst. Aerated drinks do not quench thirst, in fact they can add unnecessary body weight. It is better to try lassi, coconut water and sugarcane juice, suggest experts.

Culinary researcher Akanksha Dean lists some healthy thirst quenchers to opt for in this scorching summer:



Culinary researcher Akanksha Dean lists some healthy thirst quenchers to opt for in this scorching summer:

Coconut water: The most natural drink after regular water to keep oneself hydrated. It is naturally refreshing and boasts of a sweet nutty taste. Coconut water is the clear liquid that is extracted from a young green coconut, usually a harvest between 5-7 months. It rehydrates the body as it comprises of processed carbohydrates in the form of electrolytes and sugar, which in turn help balance the water levels in the body.

Lemonade: Possibly the most popular beverage in the world, it helps energize your body as well as kill your thirst. It is an excellent source of Vitamin C and helps in improving digestion. The good part about this beverage is that it helps in cleansing your body and reduces the risk of experiencing heartburn or bloating.

Lassi: The beverage is traditionally served in earthen clay pots, referred to as 'matkas', which aid in providing the instant coolness that is associated with the drink. This smoothie-like drink is made from yoghurt and boasts of a creamy texture. It is sweet in flavor, but can also be enjoyed in a savory form. It is an excellent digestive and helps in energizing the body as well.

Sugarcane juice: This is the perfect drink to beat the summertime heat. It also serves as an energy drink. A glass of cold sugarcane juice can help rebuild the depleting energy levels in your body. It is rich in antioxidants, acts as a diuretic and helps keep your liver strong.



Dietician Jasleen Kaur, also the Founder of Just Diet, said: "It is loaded with abundant carbohydrates, proteins and minerals that our body needs. It is rich in antioxidants so it is great for dehydration. It has a surprising number of health benefits."



She lists some benefits of sugarcane juice:



Immunity booster: Sugarcane juice is one of the best sources of instant energy. It is full of essential antioxidants that help our immune system. It reduces infections in the stomach, liver and respiratory zone. It fights against a number of diseases like cancer. It can help you to boost energy levels.

Rich in antioxidants: Sugarcane juice helps in cleansing the harmful toxins and other bad components from our body. It helps in boosting the metabolism of the body. It contains natural sugar which helps us to manage our weight.

Helps in proper digestion: Sugarcane juice acts as a good digestive tonic. It is very useful in treating the problem of constipation. It also helps maintain the acid base balance in our body.

Removes mouth odor: If you have a problem of bad breath or mouth odor, you should consider sugarcane juice as a home remedy. It contains calcium that helps build our strength including bones and teeth.

Source: IANS







