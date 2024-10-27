How High-Intensity Workouts Impact Hunger Levels?

Vigorous workouts curb appetite more than moderate ones, particularly in women, a study finds.

Did You Know?

Nearly 75% of people who begin a workout program drop out within three months. #exercise #hunger #adults ’

Hunger-Suppressing Effects of Intense Exercise

Intense workouts reduce hunger in healthy adults more effectively than moderate exercise, with women showing an increased sensitivity to this effect, as per a study published in the).The study examines the effects of exercise intensity on ghrelin levels and appetite between men and women. Ghrelin is known as the “hunger hormone” and is associated with perceptions of hunger.“We found that high-intensity exercise suppressed ghrelin levels more than moderate-intensity exercise,” said lead author Kara Anderson, Ph.D., of the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, Va.“In addition, we found that individuals felt ‘less hungry’ after high-intensity exercise compared to moderate-intensity exercise.”Data on the impact of exercise intensity on AG and DAG levels, and their effects on appetite, is sparse and primarily limited to males, the study noted.To address this shortfall, the study examined eight males and six females. Participants fasted overnight and then completed exercises of varying intensity levels, determined by measurements of blood lactate, followed by self-reported measurements of appetite.Females had higher levels of total ghrelin at baseline compared with males, the study noted. However, only females demonstrated “significantly reduced AG” following the intense exercise, according to the findings.“We found that moderate intensity either did not change ghrelin levels or led to a net increase,” the study noted. These findings suggest that exercise above the lactate threshold “may be necessary to elicit a suppression in ghrelin.”Researchers also acknowledged thatGhrelin has been shown to have wide-ranging biological effects in areas including energy balance, appetite, glucose homeostasis, immune function, sleep, and memory.“Exercise should be thought of as a ‘drug,’ where the ‘dose’ should be customized based on an individual’s personal goals,” Anderson said.“Our research suggests that high-intensity exercise may be important for appetite suppression, which can be particularly useful as part of a weight loss program.”Source-Eurekalert