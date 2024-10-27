How High-Intensity Workouts Impact Hunger Levels?

Vigorous workouts curb appetite more than moderate ones, particularly in women, a study finds.
Intense workouts reduce hunger in healthy adults more effectively than moderate exercise, with women showing an increased sensitivity to this effect, as per a study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society 1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Impact of Exercise Intensity and Sex on Endogenous Ghrelin Levels and Appetite in Healthy Humans
Go to source). The study examines the effects of exercise intensity on ghrelin levels and appetite between men and women. Ghrelin is known as the “hunger hormone” and is associated with perceptions of hunger.
‘ Did You Know?“We found that high-intensity exercise suppressed ghrelin levels more than moderate-intensity exercise,” said lead author Kara Anderson, Ph.D., of the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, Va.
Nearly 75% of people who begin a workout program drop out within three months. #exercise #hunger #adults ’
Nearly 75% of people who begin a workout program drop out within three months. #exercise #hunger #adults ’
“In addition, we found that individuals felt ‘less hungry’ after high-intensity exercise compared to moderate-intensity exercise.”
Ghrelin circulates in acylated (AG) and deacylated (DAG) forms, which are known to affect appetite. Data on the impact of exercise intensity on AG and DAG levels, and their effects on appetite, is sparse and primarily limited to males, the study noted.
To address this shortfall, the study examined eight males and six females. Participants fasted overnight and then completed exercises of varying intensity levels, determined by measurements of blood lactate, followed by self-reported measurements of appetite.
Hunger-Suppressing Effects of Intense ExerciseFemales had higher levels of total ghrelin at baseline compared with males, the study noted. However, only females demonstrated “significantly reduced AG” following the intense exercise, according to the findings.
Advertisement
Researchers also acknowledged that more work is needed to determine the extent to which the effects of exercise differ by sex.
Advertisement
“Exercise should be thought of as a ‘drug,’ where the ‘dose’ should be customized based on an individual’s personal goals,” Anderson said.
“Our research suggests that high-intensity exercise may be important for appetite suppression, which can be particularly useful as part of a weight loss program.”
Reference:
- The Impact of Exercise Intensity and Sex on Endogenous Ghrelin Levels and Appetite in Healthy Humans - (https://academic.oup.com/jes/article/8/11/bvae165/7828055?login=true)
Source-Eurekalert