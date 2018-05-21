Add a Shade of Green To Your Walls To Keep You Cool During Summer

Font : A- A+



The burning summer heat makes it impossible for most people to even venture out of the comfort of an air conditioned room, however, you can spruce up the walls of your house by painting them green, giving you a cool haven to survive the summer heat, say experts.

Add a Shade of Green To Your Walls To Keep You Cool During Summer



A color palette, when used well, can help in creating a naturally refreshing environment at home.



‘Play around with the colors of summer by painting your walls green this summer.’ Peeyush Bachlaus, Head of Marketing at Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, suggests four decor trends, in hues that range from cool blues and soothing greens to mellow yellows:



For a blissful green escape: Surround yourself with the colors of a secret garden, leaving everything else a pristine white. The color green is well-associated with nature, allowing a room to feel relaxing to the eyes and refreshing for your mind. When paired with white, this palette can turn a bland room into a welcoming paradise. Green is also one of the easiest colors to adorn your interiors as pairing various shades of green with just about any other color can work beautifully.

Surround yourself with the colors of a secret garden, leaving everything else a pristine white. The color green is well-associated with nature, allowing a room to feel relaxing to the eyes and refreshing for your mind. When paired with white, this palette can turn a bland room into a welcoming paradise. Green is also one of the easiest colors to adorn your interiors as pairing various shades of green with just about any other color can work beautifully. For a breezy haven: Large plants and strong colors are natural decor accents that bring lushness into one's home. This summer, transform your interiors into a cool breezy tropical paradise with the help of verdant aquatic colors with a cheerful palette of cool blues, mellow yellows, bright oranges and lush greens. These colors will make sure that your time home is a breeze and you feel the freshness of an aquatic theme.

Large plants and strong colors are natural decor accents that bring lushness into one's home. This summer, transform your interiors into a cool breezy tropical paradise with the help of verdant aquatic colors with a cheerful palette of cool blues, mellow yellows, bright oranges and lush greens. These colors will make sure that your time home is a breeze and you feel the freshness of an aquatic theme. For an eccentric summer makeover: Given our busy lifestyles and the sweltering heat to add to it, we all need an escape. Let your home be that much needed exotic escape by curating one area in your home. Mix and match cool blue and violet walls fearlessly, framing it with crisp white accents. Natural materials and details make this a room for all to enjoy. Colors such as blues and whites are cool colors as they help keep our mind cool and relaxed even during the sweltering heat of the summers.

Given our busy lifestyles and the sweltering heat to add to it, we all need an escape. Let your home be that much needed exotic escape by curating one area in your home. Mix and match cool blue and violet walls fearlessly, framing it with crisp white accents. Natural materials and details make this a room for all to enjoy. Colors such as blues and whites are cool colors as they help keep our mind cool and relaxed even during the sweltering heat of the summers. For a refreshing classic look: A carefully curated palette of white and near white tones that form a blank canvas to your artistic home. As a trend, masterpiece white walls are refreshing. Radiant light coming in through the windows is the accent in these calm rooms. Bring artwork to focus by trying out alternative accent wall colours.



Sujit Jain, Founder, Griin, says vertical gardens can transform your dull walls immediately and purify the environment too.



"Vertical gardens not only add to the aesthetic value of the walls but they come with a lot of functional benefits also. The thick vegetation limits the movement of heat and helps to regulate sunlight and temperature even during the hot afternoons that makes it a perfect fit for summer decors.



"Some varieties of plants are also useful in absorbing potentially harmful gases and cleaning the air inside modern buildings. In addition to this, incorporating vertical gardens in the decor of any building brings a living element to the environment and being around greenery helps in reducing the stress levels also."







Source: IANS Advertisement A color palette, when used well, can help in creating a naturally refreshing environment at home.Peeyush Bachlaus, Head of Marketing at Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, suggests four decor trends, in hues that range from cool blues and soothing greens to mellow yellows:Sujit Jain, Founder, Griin, says vertical gardens can transform your dull walls immediately and purify the environment too."Vertical gardens not only add to the aesthetic value of the walls but they come with a lot of functional benefits also. The thick vegetation limits the movement of heat and helps to regulate sunlight and temperature even during the hot afternoons that makes it a perfect fit for summer decors."Some varieties of plants are also useful in absorbing potentially harmful gases and cleaning the air inside modern buildings. In addition to this, incorporating vertical gardens in the decor of any building brings a living element to the environment and being around greenery helps in reducing the stress levels also."Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: