medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Add a Shade of Green To Your Walls To Keep You Cool During Summer

by Sushma Rao on  May 21, 2018 at 3:36 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The burning summer heat makes it impossible for most people to even venture out of the comfort of an air conditioned room, however, you can spruce up the walls of your house by painting them green, giving you a cool haven to survive the summer heat, say experts.
Add a Shade of Green To Your Walls To Keep You Cool During Summer
Add a Shade of Green To Your Walls To Keep You Cool During Summer

A color palette, when used well, can help in creating a naturally refreshing environment at home.

Peeyush Bachlaus, Head of Marketing at Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, suggests four decor trends, in hues that range from cool blues and soothing greens to mellow yellows:

  • For a blissful green escape: Surround yourself with the colors of a secret garden, leaving everything else a pristine white. The color green is well-associated with nature, allowing a room to feel relaxing to the eyes and refreshing for your mind. When paired with white, this palette can turn a bland room into a welcoming paradise. Green is also one of the easiest colors to adorn your interiors as pairing various shades of green with just about any other color can work beautifully.
  • For a breezy haven: Large plants and strong colors are natural decor accents that bring lushness into one's home. This summer, transform your interiors into a cool breezy tropical paradise with the help of verdant aquatic colors with a cheerful palette of cool blues, mellow yellows, bright oranges and lush greens. These colors will make sure that your time home is a breeze and you feel the freshness of an aquatic theme.
  • For an eccentric summer makeover: Given our busy lifestyles and the sweltering heat to add to it, we all need an escape. Let your home be that much needed exotic escape by curating one area in your home. Mix and match cool blue and violet walls fearlessly, framing it with crisp white accents. Natural materials and details make this a room for all to enjoy. Colors such as blues and whites are cool colors as they help keep our mind cool and relaxed even during the sweltering heat of the summers.
  • For a refreshing classic look: A carefully curated palette of white and near white tones that form a blank canvas to your artistic home. As a trend, masterpiece white walls are refreshing. Radiant light coming in through the windows is the accent in these calm rooms. Bring artwork to focus by trying out alternative accent wall colours.


Sujit Jain, Founder, Griin, says vertical gardens can transform your dull walls immediately and purify the environment too.

"Vertical gardens not only add to the aesthetic value of the walls but they come with a lot of functional benefits also. The thick vegetation limits the movement of heat and helps to regulate sunlight and temperature even during the hot afternoons that makes it a perfect fit for summer decors.

"Some varieties of plants are also useful in absorbing potentially harmful gases and cleaning the air inside modern buildings. In addition to this, incorporating vertical gardens in the decor of any building brings a living element to the environment and being around greenery helps in reducing the stress levels also."



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

Summer Health Hazards

Summer Health Hazards

The ever-increasing summer temperatures across the globe, intense heat waves and higher mercury levels can cause serious health hazards for the general population.

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to find more about the foods that will keep you hydrated and maintain your energy levels on these long and hot days.

Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy

Your Simple Guide to Looking, Feeling and Being Healthy

From skincare tips to healthy living, it's all right here, compact and comprehensive. Read on...

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Health Benefits of Collard Greens

Health Benefits of Collard Greens

Move over Kale. Make way for collard greens, the Brassica family vegetable packed with nutrients and superlative health benefits.

More News on:

Beat the heat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat Health Benefits of Collard Greens Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...