medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Drug Abuse may Really Set In If Kids Start Smoking Pot Before 15

by Rishika Gupta on  May 21, 2018 at 2:19 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Young men who had started smoking pot before the age of 15 are more likely to develop drug abuse problems by the age of 28, finds a new study.
Drug Abuse may Really Set In If Kids Start Smoking Pot Before 15
Drug Abuse may Really Set In If Kids Start Smoking Pot Before 15

The findings of this study are published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry. The study suggested that boys who start smoking pot before the age of 15 are much more likely to have a drug problem at 28 than those who start at 15 or after.

According to the researchers, in these teens, the risk of having a drug abuse problem by age 28 is 68 percent. But if they start smoking between 15 and 17 the risk drops to 44 percent.

"The odds of developing any drug abuse symptoms by age 28 were non-significant if cannabis use had its onset at ages 15 to 17, but were significant and almost doubled each year if onset was before age 15," the researchers, including Charlie Rioux from Universite de Montreal, said.

For the study, the researchers recruited 1,030 boys. Every year between ages 13 and 17, they were asked if they had consumed cannabis at all in the previous year.

At the age of 17, 20 and 28, the boys were again asked if they consumed cannabis as well as other drugs, including hallucinogens, cocaine, amphetamines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, heroin, and inhalants.

The data were then correlated with the age at which they started using cannabis, the researcher said.

The results confirmed that the younger boys started smoking marijuana, the more likely they had a drug problem later as young men.

Even if those who start smoking cannabis at 17 years were at lower risk, frequent users -- 20 or more times a year -- at age 17 had almost double the chance of abuse by age 28 than occasional users.

"Since peer influence and delinquency were identified as early risk factors for earlier cannabis onset and adult drug abuse, targeting these risk factors in prevention programmes may be important, especially since prevention strategies working on the motivators of substance use have been shown to be effective," Rioux noted.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Early-onset Cannabis Use May Increase Drug Abuse Problems in Later Life

Early-onset Cannabis Use May Increase Drug Abuse Problems in Later Life

Cannabis use or smoking pot at an early age may lead to drug abuse problems in later life. Therefore, it is essential to prevent or reduce cannabis use as early as possible.

Mixed Drug Abuse Could be Impacting Hospitals In Different Ways

Mixed Drug Abuse Could be Impacting Hospitals In Different Ways

Mixed drug abuse could have led to higher cases of surgery or deaths from endocarditis in Hospitals, finds a new study.

Drug Abuse Disrupts Development of Prefrontal Cortex

Drug Abuse Disrupts Development of Prefrontal Cortex

All drugs can have dangerous effects. Many can be unpredictable and variable. There are numerous problems which the use of recreational drugs can cause.

Parental Attention May Reduce Risk of Drug Abuse in Teens

Parental Attention May Reduce Risk of Drug Abuse in Teens

Parental attention can reduce the risk of drug abuse in adolescence. Survey of more than 6,000 teenagers reinforces the protective function of rule-keeping.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Cannabis Height and Weight-Kids Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron (a fixed antiemetic combination) injection was approved by FDA in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...