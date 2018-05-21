Drug Abuse may Really Set In If Kids Start Smoking Pot Before 15

Font : A- A+



Young men who had started smoking pot before the age of 15 are more likely to develop drug abuse problems by the age of 28, finds a new study.

Drug Abuse may Really Set In If Kids Start Smoking Pot Before 15



The findings of this study are published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry. The study suggested that boys who start smoking pot before the age of 15 are much more likely to have a drug problem at 28 than those who start at 15 or after.



‘Younger boys who started smoking marijuana early on - before the age of 15 are more likely to have a drug problem later as young men. The risk is at 68 percent i.e higher than those who start smoking cannabis at 17 years.’ According to the researchers, in these teens, the risk of having a drug abuse problem by age 28 is 68 percent. But if they start smoking between 15 and 17 the risk drops to 44 percent.



"The odds of developing any drug abuse symptoms by age 28 were non-significant if cannabis use had its onset at ages 15 to 17, but were significant and almost doubled each year if onset was before age 15," the researchers, including Charlie Rioux from Universite de Montreal, said.



For the study, the researchers recruited 1,030 boys. Every year between ages 13 and 17, they were asked if they had consumed cannabis at all in the previous year.



At the age of 17, 20 and 28, the boys were again asked if they consumed cannabis as well as other drugs, including hallucinogens, cocaine, amphetamines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, heroin, and inhalants.



The data were then correlated with the age at which they started using cannabis, the researcher said.



The results confirmed that the younger boys started smoking marijuana, the more likely they had a drug problem later as young men.



Even if those who start smoking cannabis at 17 years were at lower risk, frequent users -- 20 or more times a year -- at age 17 had almost double the chance of abuse by age 28 than occasional users.



"Since peer influence and delinquency were identified as early risk factors for earlier cannabis onset and adult drug abuse, targeting these risk factors in prevention programmes may be important, especially since prevention strategies working on the motivators of substance use have been shown to be effective," Rioux noted.







Source: IANS Advertisement The findings of this study are published in the. The study suggested thatAccording to the researchers, in these teens, the risk of having a drug abuse problem by age 28 is 68 percent. But if they start smoking between 15 and 17 the risk drops to 44 percent."The odds of developing any drug abuse symptoms by age 28 were non-significant if cannabis use had its onset at ages 15 to 17, but were significant and almost doubled each year if onset was before age 15," the researchers, including Charlie Rioux from Universite de Montreal, said.For the study, the researchers recruited 1,030 boys. Every year between ages 13 and 17, they were asked if they had consumed cannabis at all in the previous year.At the age of 17, 20 and 28, the boys were again asked if they consumed cannabis as well as other drugs, including hallucinogens, cocaine, amphetamines, barbiturates, tranquilizers, heroin, and inhalants.The data were then correlated with the age at which they started using cannabis, the researcher said.The results confirmed that the younger boys started smoking marijuana, the more likely they had a drug problem later as young men."Since peer influence and delinquency were identified as early risk factors for earlier cannabis onset and adult drug abuse, targeting these risk factors in prevention programmes may be important, especially since prevention strategies working on the motivators of substance use have been shown to be effective," Rioux noted.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: