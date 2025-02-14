Can Semaglutide Curb Alcohol Consumption and Heavy Drinking?

Semaglutide, used for diabetes and obesity, may reduce alcohol cravings and consumption in adults with alcohol use disorder.
Semaglutide, the popular drug used as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for obesity, may also help people reduce their alcohol consumption, according to new research. The study, led by Dr. Christian Hendershot, Professor at USC Institute for Addiction Science, and Dr. Klara Klein, Assistant Professor at UNC School of Medicine, explores this potential benefit (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Once-Weekly Semaglutide in Adults With Alcohol Use Disorder
Go to source). The findings, published in JAMA Psychiatry, showed that weekly injections of semaglutide - compared with placebo injections - reduced alcohol craving, drinking quantity and the frequency of heavy drinking days in adults with symptoms of alcohol use disorder. Results also showed that after treatment, those in the semaglutide group consumed lower amounts of alcohol in the laboratory, as measured by grams of alcohol consumed and breath alcohol concentration.
‘Did You Know?
7% of the global population aged 15+ struggles with alcohol use disorders, with 3.7% of adults facing alcohol dependence. #medindia #alcohol #addiction’
The Potential of GLP-1 Agonists in Treating Alcohol Use DisorderThe discovery could help address an important treatment gap: An estimated 178,000 U.S. deaths per year can be attributed to alcohol, which is linked to liver disease, cardiovascular disease and is a known cause of cancer, as noted recently by the U.S. Surgeon General. A significant proportion of American adults have met criteria for alcohol use disorder at some point in their lives — yet relatively few seek or receive treatment. The three drugs currently approved by the FDA to treat alcohol use disorder are under-utilized. The popularity of Ozempic and other GLP-1 receptor agonists could increase the chances of broad adoption of these treatments for alcohol use disorder.
For the trial, researchers recruited 48 adults with alcohol use disorder who weren’t actively seeking treatment. Alcohol use disorder is defined by a range of possible symptoms, including the inability to stop or control one’s drinking despite negative consequences.
Documenting Delays and Drinks Consumed Before First InjectionOne week prior to the first injection, researchers invited participants to drink their preferred alcohol beverages over a two-hour period in a comfortable lab setting, with instructions to delay drinking if they wished. Researchers documented delays and drinks consumed.
Participants were then randomly assigned to receive weekly injections of Ozempic or a placebo for nine weeks, during which time their weekly drinking patterns were also measured. Afterward, participants and researchers returned to the drinking lab to repeat the process.
Lower Alcohol Intake in Semaglutide GroupResults showed that after treatment, those in the semaglutide group consumed lower amounts of alcohol in the laboratory, as measured by grams of alcohol consumed and breath alcohol concentration.
Clinical assessments also indicated that semaglutide (compared to placebo injections) reduced weekly alcohol craving, reduced average drinks on drinking days, and led to greater reductions in heavy drinking days, relative to placebo. A key finding was that the magnitude of semaglutide’s effects on several drinking outcomes appeared potentially greater than is often seen in similar studies with existing alcohol use disorder medications, even though semaglutide was only administered at the lowest clinical doses.
Significant Decrease in Smoking Among Semaglutide UsersAmong a small subgroup of participants who smoked cigarettes at baseline, those treated with semaglutide had significantly greater reductions in average cigarettes per day compared to those in the placebo group. This finding is potentially important because there are no medications currently approved for both alcohol reduction and smoking cessation.
“The first clinical trial testing the impact of an older GLP-1 receptor agonist on alcohol use in humans was inconclusive,” said Klein. “However, as prescription of semaglutide and similar medications escalated, anecdotal reports of reduced alcohol use became very common, and suggested the potential of these more potent therapies for treatment of alcohol use disorder.”
Future Research on GLP-1 Receptor Agonists and Alcohol CravingsResearch is needed to understand the mechanisms by which GLP-1 receptor agonists reduce alcohol cravings. Dr. Klein says that preclinical studies suggest that these effects are likely mediated in the brain and involve changes in reward processing.
Although exciting, these data are preliminary and there is a need to learn more. As clinical use of this medication increases, the findings call for additional studies to evaluate long-term effect on alcohol consumption, and the ideal doses and treatment durations, which may be different from the current recommendations for people living with diabetes and obesity.
“These data suggest the potential of semaglutide and similar drugs to fill an unmet need for the treatment of alcohol use disorder,” said Klein. “Larger and longer studies in broader populations are needed to fully understand the safety and efficacy in people with alcohol use disorder, but these initial findings are promising.”
Source-Eurekalert