New Promising Technique for Airway Replacement After Surgery

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 21, 2018 at 1:22 PM
A promising technique was developed for reconstruction of airway following surgery, reports a new study.
An early study suggests it may be feasible to use human aortic grafts preserved by freezing to rebuild windpipe and airway sections removed because of disease. Airway replacement could potentially benefit many patients with lung cancer and be an option for patients with end-stage tracheobronchial disease.

The study included 20 patients with lung tumors or tracheal lesions, of which 13 patients had diseased airway sections removed and underwent airway transplantation (5 tracheal, 7 bronchial and 1 carinal, which is where the trachea divides into the bronchi of the lungs); study conducted from October 2009 through February 2017, with final patient follow-up in November 2017.

Airway transplantation using a cryopreserved aortic graft and a custom-made stent inserted into the graft to keep the airway from collapsing but was later removed (exposure); 90-day morality (primary outcome).

This was a cohort study where people were followed over time.

The authors of the study were Emmanuel Martinod, M.D., Ph.D., Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris, Bobigny, France, and coauthors.

The results of the study show
  • Overall 90-day mortality among initial 20 patients was 5% because one patient who underwent carinal transplantation died
  • No deaths after 90 days among patients who underwent tracheal or bronchial reconstruction
  • About 10 of 13 patients who underwent transplantation alive after nearly four years
  • Nearly 8 of 10 breathing normally through newly formed airways after stent removal
  • New generation of cartilage was observed in transplanted areas
    • The study limitations are limited number of patients in this feasibility study at a single center without a comparison group; larger studies needed to further assess effectiveness and safety.

    The study demonstrated the feasibility of complex tracheal and bronchial reconstruction.

    Source: Eurekalert
