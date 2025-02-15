WHO Urges Clear Health Warnings on Alcohol to Save Lives

WHO calls for stronger warning labels on alcohol. Many people are unaware that alcohol can cause cancer.

‘Only 15% of people know that alcohol can cause breast cancer. Strong warning labels can bridge this information gap and save lives. #alcohol #cancerprevention #medindia’

Hidden Link Between Alcohol and Cancer

Why Warning Label Matter

Be mandatory rather than left to alcohol producers.

Be visible and not hidden in small print.

Include specific cancer warnings to increase awareness.

Go beyond QR codes, as studies show that very few consumers scan them for health information.

Growing Support for Stronger Alcohol Warning Labels Worldwide

