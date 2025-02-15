WHO Urges Clear Health Warnings on Alcohol to Save Lives

WHO calls for stronger warning labels on alcohol. Many people are unaware that alcohol can cause cancer.
World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for stronger health warning labels on alcoholic beverages to inform people about the risks of alcohol consumption, including its link to cancer. According to WHO/Europe, alcohol causes around 800,000 deaths every year in the region, which has some of the highest alcohol consumption rates in the world. Despite this, many people are unaware that alcohol can lead to serious health issues, including cancer (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Alcohol labels should warn of cancer risk, says new WHO/Europe report
Go to source).
Hidden Link Between Alcohol and CancerMany people associate alcohol with liver disease or accidents, but fewer know that it is also linked to cancer. A recent WHO study found that only 15% of people knew that alcohol can cause breast cancer, and just 39% were aware of its connection to colon cancer. These two cancers account for the highest number of alcohol-related cancer cases in the European Union (EU), affecting both men and women.
Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, emphasized the importance of clear labeling: “Health warning labels empower people with vital information. They don’t take anything away from consumers; instead, they give them the knowledge to make informed choices.”
Why Warning Label MatterCurrently, only 3 out of 27 EU countries and just 13 out of 53 WHO European Region countries have implemented health warnings on alcohol packaging. WHO argues that mandatory, easy-to-read warning labels can help consumers better understand the health risks of drinking. The report suggests that labels should:
- Be mandatory rather than left to alcohol producers.
- Be visible and not hidden in small print.
- Include specific cancer warnings to increase awareness.
- Go beyond QR codes, as studies show that very few consumers scan them for health information.
Growing Support for Stronger Alcohol Warning Labels WorldwideHealth experts believe that strong warning labels can influence social attitudes toward alcohol, especially among younger generations. Dr Gauden Galea from WHO/Europe explained that such warnings not only educate people but also encourage public support for stricter alcohol policies.
There is already strong public backing for these measures. Surveys show that more than three-quarters of people in the EU support including clear health warnings on alcohol packaging.
Some countries are already making changes. Ireland has passed a law requiring cancer warnings on alcohol products starting in 2026, making it the first EU country to do so. South Korea has also introduced similar measures. These steps align with broader European and global health plans aimed at reducing alcohol consumption and related diseases.
With growing support for clearer health warnings, the hope is that more countries will follow Ireland’s lead, helping to close the information gap and reduce alcohol-related harm worldwide.
