Nepal Fights Tobacco With 100% Pictorial Warning

Why Pictorial Health Warning is important?

Setting a Global Standard in Tobacco Control

Nepal Achieves a Public Health Milestone by Becoming the First Country to Fully Cover Cigarette Packs with Pictorial Health Warnings



Nepal is taking a bold step in the fight against tobacco by becoming the first country globally to mandate that cigarette and tobacco packaging be completely covered with health warnings.Starting, all cigarette, bidi , and chewing tobacco packaging in Nepal must haveThe packs' background color will bethat research shows is the least attractive. Brand names will only be placed at the bottom of the pack, making tobacco products look as unappealing as possible.Tobacco use is a serious health problem in Nepal. Every day, more than 75 Nepalis die from tobacco-related diseases . Nearly 29% of adults and 9.5% of youth use tobacco products. Smoking and chewing tobacco cause diseases like lung cancer , heart disease, and oral cancer Research has shown that. A study in Nepal found that when cigarette packs had 75% warnings, 58% of smokers wanted to quit, and their daily cigarette use dropped by more than half.Health experts around the world are praising Nepal’s strong anti-tobacco policy. Gan Quan, Senior Vice President for Tobacco Control at Vital Strategies, said, “Nepal now has the world’s strongest policy for pictorial warnings on tobacco packaging. This will save lives and reduce healthcare costs” ().Tobacco-related diseases also hurt Nepal’s economy. Every year, smoking costs Nepal over 32 billion Nepalese rupees in healthcare expenses and lost productivity. Many families struggle financially because they spend a large part of their income on tobacco products.While this is a major victory, tobacco companies are expected to push back against the new rules. However, health experts are urging the government to stand firm and fully enforce the new law.Nepal has already been a leader in tobacco control.. Now, by increasing the coverage to 100%, Nepal is setting an example for the world.This new policy will help protect Nepali families, reduce smoking rates, and create a healthier future for everyone. Countries worldwide should adopt similar strategies to reduce tobacco use, save lives, and protect future generations.Source-Medindia