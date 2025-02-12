Nepal Fights Tobacco With 100% Pictorial Warning

A cigarette pack should warn, not attract. Nepal’s new 100% pictorial warning policy is a game-changer in the global fight against tobacco.



Tobacco kills 75+ Nepalis every day. By mandating 100% graphic warnings, Nepal is taking a strong stance to reduce smoking & protect future generations.

Why Pictorial Health Warning is important?

Setting a Global Standard in Tobacco Control

Nepal Achieves a Public Health Milestone by Becoming the First Country to Fully Cover Cigarette Packs with Pictorial Health Warnings



