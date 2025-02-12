A cigarette pack should warn, not attract. Nepal’s new 100% pictorial warning policy is a game-changer in the global fight against tobacco.
Nepal is taking a bold step in the fight against tobacco by becoming the first country globally to mandate that cigarette and tobacco packaging be completely covered with health warnings. Starting August 17, 2025, all cigarette, bidi, and chewing tobacco packaging in Nepal must have 100% pictorial health warnings on both the front and back.
The packs' background color will be Pantone 448C, a dull brown color that research shows is the least attractive. Brand names will only be placed at the bottom of the pack, making tobacco products look as unappealing as possible.
Why Pictorial Health Warning is important?Tobacco use is a serious health problem in Nepal. Every day, more than 75 Nepalis die from tobacco-related diseases. Nearly 29% of adults and 9.5% of youth use tobacco products. Smoking and chewing tobacco cause diseases like lung cancer, heart disease, and oral cancer.
Research has shown that large pictorial warnings are effective in encouraging smokers to quit and preventing young people from starting. A study in Nepal found that when cigarette packs had 75% warnings, 58% of smokers wanted to quit, and their daily cigarette use dropped by more than half.
Setting a Global Standard in Tobacco ControlHealth experts around the world are praising Nepal’s strong anti-tobacco policy. Gan Quan, Senior Vice President for Tobacco Control at Vital Strategies, said, “Nepal now has the world’s strongest policy for pictorial warnings on tobacco packaging. This will save lives and reduce healthcare costs” (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Nepal Achieves a Public Health Milestone by Becoming the First Country to Fully Cover Cigarette Packs with Pictorial Health Warnings
Go to source).
Tobacco-related diseases also hurt Nepal’s economy. Every year, smoking costs Nepal over 32 billion Nepalese rupees in healthcare expenses and lost productivity. Many families struggle financially because they spend a large part of their income on tobacco products.
Nepal has already been a leader in tobacco control. In 2015, it became the first country to cover 90% of cigarette packs with warnings. Now, by increasing the coverage to 100%, Nepal is setting an example for the world.
