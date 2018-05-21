medindia
Night Time Skincare Routine That Every Woman should Follow

by Rishika Gupta on  May 21, 2018 at 5:23 PM Anti-Aging News
By following this night time skin care routine, you can do wonders in making your skin look healthy and glowing.

Star your regime by thorough cleansing and do not forget to use a toner, suggest experts
Night Time Skincare Routine That Every Woman should Follow

Shankar Prasad, Founder, Plum, and Megha Sabhlok, Brand Director, Just Herbs, have given some inputs:

  • Cleanse: Going to bed with makeup on is the worst thing you can do to your skin. It leads to chemical accumulation, blocked pores and reduces the ability of skin to absorb nutrients. Make sure that you use a gentle cleanser first to remove make-up and grime. If required, follow up with a foaming face wash.

    While the idea of cleansing the grime on your face with castor oil might seem unappealing to you, however, it not only can draw out the dirt from your pores and purge, it also has anti-inflammatory properties. People with all skin types can benefit from this method.

    The best natural cleansing technique is to use one-third castor oil mixed with two-thirds of any oil of your choice; almond, sunflower seed, virgin olive or any other natural, organic oil. Massage the oil gently onto your face with firm strokes focusing on your problem areas

    Use a soft washcloth soaked in warm water to cover your face. The warmth allows the oiled pores to soften and open up in order to gently release the toxins and impurities.

    Gently wipe without scrubbing and repeat again. This should remove the oil along with the dead skin cells, bacteria, and impurities from your face leaving you with deeply cleansed glowing skin.

  • Tone: This helps reduce pore size, balance skin pH and remove any leftover dirt and makeup still left. Toning will further nourish and hydrate your skin leaving it supple and refreshed.

    Rose water tops the list for its fragrant refreshing appeal and its universality in suiting all skin types.

    Refrigerate a good organic brand and apply all over face and neck using a cotton ball. Green Tea with a few drops of tea tree oil makes for an antibacterial toner that especially suits oily skin types.

  • Anti-ageing serums: Address your anti-aging concerns with elixir serums as they nourish and restore the natural glow and youthfulness to tired, aging and pigmented skin.

    Plant polyphenols, carotenoids, and flavonoids present in these serums slow-down skin aging process. Once applied, let your skin fully absorb the serum for some time while you rest.

  • Massage with night cream or gel: Begin by spreading it across the forehead, down the nose, across the cheeks, the chin, neck and towards the chest. Gently massage the cream in upward strokes and circular motions by using your fingertips. This helps in evenly distributing the moisture all over your facial skin, increases blood circulation and minimizes puffiness.

  • The facial oil: Facial oils repair and replenish the facial skin while you sleep. Apply 4-5 drops of facial oil on fingertips and gently massage it in circular motions from nose towards ears while applying horizontally, and always against the gravity while applying vertically.

    It is usually applied after the gel/cream as it helps seal-in the moisture.



Source: INAS
