Night Time Skincare Routine That Every Woman should Follow

By following this night time skin care routine, you can do wonders in making your skin look healthy and glowing.



Star your regime by thorough cleansing and do not forget to use a toner, suggest experts

Shankar Prasad, Founder, Plum, and Megha Sabhlok, Brand Director, Just Herbs, have given some inputs:



‘Plant polyphenols, carotenoids, and flavonoids present in the anti-aging serums can slow-down skin aging process.’ Cleanse : Going to bed with makeup on is the worst thing you can do to your skin. It leads to chemical accumulation, blocked pores and reduces the ability of skin to absorb nutrients. Make sure that you use a gentle cleanser first to remove make-up and grime. If required, follow up with a foaming face wash.



While the idea of cleansing the grime on your face with castor oil might seem unappealing to you, however, it not only can draw out the dirt from your pores and purge, it also has anti-inflammatory properties. People with all skin types can benefit from this method.



The best natural cleansing technique is to use one-third castor oil mixed with two-thirds of any oil of your choice; almond, sunflower seed, virgin olive or any other natural, organic oil. Massage the oil gently onto your face with firm strokes focusing on your problem areas



Use a soft washcloth soaked in warm water to cover your face. The warmth allows the oiled pores to soften and open up in order to gently release the toxins and impurities.



Gently wipe without scrubbing and repeat again. This should remove the oil along with the dead skin cells, bacteria, and impurities from your face leaving you with deeply cleansed glowing skin.





Rose water tops the list for its fragrant refreshing appeal and its universality in suiting all skin types.



Refrigerate a good organic brand and apply all over face and neck using a cotton ball. Green Tea with a few drops of tea tree oil makes for an antibacterial toner that especially suits oily skin types.





Plant polyphenols, carotenoids, and flavonoids present in these serums slow-down skin aging process. Once applied, let your skin fully absorb the serum for some time while you rest.





It is usually applied after the gel/cream as it helps seal-in the moisture.







Source: INAS

