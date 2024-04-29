Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, April 29). The Risks of Reheating: Foods That Shouldn't Get a Second Round . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 29, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/the-risks-of-reheating-foods-that-shouldnt-get-a-second-round-215565-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "The Risks of Reheating: Foods That Shouldn't Get a Second Round". Medindia. Apr 29, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/the-risks-of-reheating-foods-that-shouldnt-get-a-second-round-215565-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "The Risks of Reheating: Foods That Shouldn't Get a Second Round". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/the-risks-of-reheating-foods-that-shouldnt-get-a-second-round-215565-1.htm. (accessed Apr 29, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. The Risks of Reheating: Foods That Shouldn't Get a Second Round. Medindia, viewed Apr 29, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/the-risks-of-reheating-foods-that-shouldnt-get-a-second-round-215565-1.htm.