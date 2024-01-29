Top 10 Proven Ways to Boost Your Energy

- Identify energy drains and implement practical solutions
- Prioritize balanced nutrition and hydration for sustained vitality
- Manage stress, anger, and prioritize relaxation for enhanced energy
Go to source). However, identifying a subtle, persistent drain on energy can be more challenging. In such instances, you may not experience the typical signs of fatigue, such as sore muscles or an overwhelming sense of tiredness. Instead, you might notice a diminishing desire to engage in activities you once enjoyed.
If this scenario resonates with you, take solace in the fact that energy sappers lurk everywhere, some overt and others concealed. The encouraging news: Nearly all of them have a workaround.
In pursuit of solutions, we've consulted health experts to compile a catalog of the top 10 energy enhancers. Implementing one, several, or all of these strategies promises a noticeable uptick in your energy levels.
1. Enhance Your Magnesium Consumption
Maintaining a well-rounded diet is crucial for meeting your body's vitamin and mineral requirements. However, if you still find yourself feeling drained, you might be experiencing a mild magnesium deficiency, notes Heller.
"Magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including the breakdown of glucose into energy," she explains. "Even a slight deficiency can lead to decreased energy levels."
The recommended daily intake of magnesium is approximately 300 milligrams for women and 350 milligrams for men. To ensure you're meeting these requirements, Heller recommends:
- Incorporating a handful of almonds, hazelnuts, or cashews into your daily diet.
- Consuming more whole grains, particularly bran cereal.
- Including more fish, particularly halibut, in your meals.
2. Take a Stroll Around the Neighborhood
While it may seem counter-intuitive, especially when you're feeling exhausted, increasing physical activity, particularly walking, can boost energy levels significantly.
Experiments conducted by Robert Thayer, PhD, at California State University demonstrated that a brisk 10-minute walk not only increased energy levels but also sustained its effects for up to 2 hours. Furthermore, continuing these brief walks daily for 3 weeks resulted in elevated overall energy levels and mood.
3. Indulge in a Brief Nap
Studies have revealed that both information overload and mental exertion can deplete energy levels. However, research from the National Institutes of Mental Health suggests that a 60-minute "power nap" can not only reverse the draining effects of information overload but also enhance knowledge retention.
4. Prioritize Regular Meals, Especially Breakfast
"Studies indicate that individuals who eat breakfast report improved mood and sustained energy throughout the day," states Heller.
Her personal theory suggests that breaking the overnight fast promptly provides your body with an initial surge of fuel, setting a positive tone for the day ahead. Additionally, studies published in the Nutritional Health journal found that skipping any meal during the day correlated with increased fatigue by day's end.
5. Manage Stress and Address Anger
Psychologist Paul Baard, PhD, identifies stress as one of the primary energy depleters.
"Stress, stemming from anxiety, consumes a significant amount of our energy," explains Baard, a sports psychologist at Fordham University.
Similarly, unexpressed anger can drain energy levels. Baard emphasizes the importance of integrating relaxation activities into your daily routine to counteract these energy zappers. While exercise proves effective for many, others find solace in quiet activities such as listening to music or reading.
6. Hydrate and Limit Alcohol Consumption
Dehydration, even in mild forms, can induce feelings of tiredness and lethargy, notes nutritionist Keith Ayoob, EdD, RD, from the Albert Einstein School of Medicine. Thus, he emphasizes the importance of consuming adequate fluids, particularly water, to replenish lost fluids, especially after exercise.
Conversely, Heller suggests reducing alcohol intake, particularly before bedtime, as it interferes with deep sleep, resulting in diminished restorative effects.
7. Opt for Whole Grains Over Sugary Treats
Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is key to sustaining energy levels throughout the day, explains Heller. While sugary foods provide an initial energy surge, they're often followed by a rapid drop in blood sugar, leading to fatigue. Conversely, whole grains offer a steady release of energy, resulting in sustained vitality.
8. Snack Wisely
Ayoob recommends selecting snacks that combine protein, fat, and fiber, such as peanut butter on whole-wheat crackers or yogurt with nuts, to maintain energy levels between meals.
9. Choose Protein-Rich Lattes
A low-fat latte provides a caffeine boost coupled with the sustaining power of protein, advises Ayoob. Additionally, the calcium content in milk benefits bone health.
10. Monitor Thyroid Function and Blood Cell Count
Persistent low energy levels, particularly after sufficient rest, may warrant a discussion with your doctor regarding thyroid function and anemia, advises Heller. Thyroid dysfunction and anemia, characterized by a deficiency in red blood cells, can significantly impact energy levels. Medication and appropriate interventions can address these underlying issues effectively.
"Your energy levels are a direct reflection of your vitality. Invest in yourself wisely."
Reference:
- Dietary magnesium deficiency induces heart rhythm changes, impairs glucose tolerance, and decreases serum cholesterol in post menopausal women - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17536123/)
Source-Medindia