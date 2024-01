Highlights: Identify energy drains and implement practical solutions

Prioritize balanced nutrition and hydration for sustained vitality

Manage stress, anger, and prioritize relaxation for enhanced energy

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Dietary magnesium deficiency induces heart rhythm changes, impairs glucose tolerance, and decreases serum cholesterol in post menopausal women



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Did you know? A brisk 10-minute walk can elevate energy levels for up to 2 hours? #energy #energyrevival #medindia’

1. Enhance Your Magnesium Consumption

Advertisement

Incorporating a handful of almonds, hazelnuts, or cashews into your daily diet.

Consuming more whole grains, particularly bran cereal.

Including more fish, particularly halibut, in your meals.

2. Take a Stroll Around the Neighborhood

Advertisement

3. Indulge in a Brief Nap

4. Prioritize Regular Meals, Especially Breakfast

5. Manage Stress and Address Anger

6. Hydrate and Limit Alcohol Consumption

7. Opt for Whole Grains Over Sugary Treats

8. Snack Wisely

9. Choose Protein-Rich Lattes

10. Monitor Thyroid Function and Blood Cell Count

Dietary magnesium deficiency induces heart rhythm changes, impairs glucose tolerance, and decreases serum cholesterol in post menopausal women - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17536123/)

Everyone is well-acquainted with the feeling of complete exhaustion - those days or nights when, despite the allure of a new movie, a fantastic shoe sale, or a friendly barbecue, summoning the energy to partake seems impossible ().However,. In such instances, you may not experience the typical signs of fatigue, such as sore muscles or an overwhelming sense of tiredness. Instead, you might notice a diminishing desire to engage in activities you once enjoyed.Samantha Heller, MS, RD, a nutritionist at New York University, explains, "You may also find it harder to concentrate on tasks, and, eventually, you can also find your patience grows short and your level of frustration rises, even when confronted with seemingly simple challenges."If this scenario resonates with you, take solace in the fact that energy sappers lurk everywhere, some overt and others concealed. The encouraging news: Nearly all of them have a workaround.In pursuit of solutions, we've consulted health experts to compile a catalog of the top 10 energy enhancers. Implementing one, several, or all of these strategies promises a noticeable uptick in your energy levels.Maintaining a well-rounded diet is crucial for meeting your body's vitamin and mineral requirements. However, if you still find yourself feeling drained, you might be experiencing a mild magnesium deficiency, notes Heller. Magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, including the breakdown of glucose into energy," she explains. "Even a slight deficiency can lead to decreased energy levels."Research conducted at the Department of Agriculture's Human Nutrition Research Center in Grand Forks, ND, revealed that women with magnesium deficiencies exhibited higher heart rates and increased oxygen consumption during physical tasks. Essentially, their bodies were exerting more effort, which, over time, can result in feelings of depletion.The recommended daily intake of. To ensure you're meeting these requirements, Heller recommends:While it may seem counter-intuitive, especially when you're feeling exhausted, increasing physical activity, particularly walking, can boost energy levels significantly."I advocate for walking because it's accessible, uncomplicated, requires no special training or equipment, and can be done anywhere," says Rita Redberg, MD, science advisor to the American Heart Association's "Choose To Move" initiative.Experiments conducted by Robert Thayer, PhD, at California State University demonstrated that a brisk. Furthermore, continuing these brief walks daily for 3 weeks resulted in elevated overall energy levels and mood.Studies have revealed that both information overload and mental exertion can deplete energy levels. However, research from the National Institutes of Mental Health suggests that acan not only reverse the draining effects of information overload but also enhance knowledge retention."Studies indicate that," states Heller.Her personal theory suggests that breaking the overnight fast promptly provides your body with an initial surge of fuel, setting a positive tone for the day ahead. Additionally, studies published in thejournal found that skipping any meal during the day correlated with increased fatigue by day's end.Psychologist Paul Baard, PhD, identifies stress as one of the primary energy depleters.," explains Baard, a sports psychologist at Fordham University.Similarly,. Baard emphasizes the importance of integrating relaxation activities into your daily routine to counteract these energy zappers. While exercise proves effective for many, others find solace in quiet activities such as listening to music or reading., notes nutritionist Keith Ayoob, EdD, RD, from the Albert Einstein School of Medicine. Thus, he emphasizes the importance of consuming adequate fluids, particularly water, to replenish lost fluids, especially after exercise.Conversely, Heller suggests reducing alcohol intake, particularly before bedtime, as it interferes with deep sleep, resulting in diminished restorative effects.Maintainingthroughout the day, explains Heller. While sugary foods provide an initial energy surge, they're often followed by a rapid drop in blood sugar, leading to fatigue. Conversely, whole grains offer a steady release of energy, resulting in sustained vitality.Ayoob recommends selecting, to maintain energy levels between meals.coupled with the sustaining power of protein, advises Ayoob. Additionally, the calcium content in milk benefits bone health.Persistent low energy levels, particularly after sufficient rest, may warrant a discussion with your doctor regarding thyroid function and anemia, advises Heller.. Medication and appropriate interventions can address these underlying issues effectively.Source-Medindia