Boost Your Immunity: 8 Steps to Stay Fit and Active

- Hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette are crucial in preventing the spread of illness
- Regular aerobic exercise and a diet rich in phytochemicals enhance the body's natural defense mechanisms
- Avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, while prioritizing relaxation, further fortifies immunity
Step 1: Maintain Hand Hygiene
The transmission of cold and flu viruses is no mystery. When someone with an illness sneezes into their hand and subsequently touches objects like telephones or keyboards, the germs linger, ready to infect others. Thus, frequent handwashing is imperative. In situations where access to a sink is limited, utilize hand sanitizers containing alcohol.
Step 2: Avoid Using Hands to Cover Sneezes and Coughs
Contribute to the prevention of germ transmission within your social circle by refraining from using your hands to stifle sneezes and coughs. Since viruses adhere to bare hands, opt for tissues and promptly dispose of them. If a tissue is unavailable, resort to coughing or sneezing into the inside of your elbow.
Step 3: Refrain from Touching Your Face
The entry points for cold and flu viruses into your body are your eyes, nose, and mouth. Educate your children about the importance of avoiding face-touching habits, and lead by example.
Step 4: Engage in Regular Aerobic Exercise
Participating in aerobic exercises, which elevate your heart rate, is beneficial. These activities aid in enhancing your body's natural virus-fighting cells.
Step 5: Incorporate Foods Rich in Phytochemicals into Your Diet
Phytochemicals, found in plant-based foods, enhance the potency of vitamins. Rather than relying solely on supplements, consume a variety of dark green, red, and yellow fruits and vegetables.
Step 6: Abstain from Smoking
Individuals who smoke heavily are prone to experiencing more severe and frequent colds. Moreover, exposure to smoke compromises the immune system, the body's defense mechanism against germs.
Step 7: Reduce Alcohol Consumption
Excessive alcohol consumption diminishes the effectiveness of the immune system, rendering you more susceptible to infections and complications. Additionally, alcohol consumption contributes to dehydration.
Step 8: Prioritize Relaxation
Your immune system benefits from stress reduction. Engage in relaxation techniques, such as visualizing calming images for 30 minutes daily over several months, to alleviate stress and support your body's defense system.
Source-Medindia