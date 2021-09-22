Intermittent Fasting can Help Manage Diabetes, Heart Disease

Advertisement

In the manuscript, the researchers explore the science behind time-restricted eating, recent clinical studies and the scope for future research to better understand its health benefits. Recent research has revealed that genes, hormones and metabolism rise and fall at different times of the 24-hour day. Aligning our daily habit of when we eat with the body's internal clock can optimize health and reduce the risk or disease burden of chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and liver disease."Eating at random times breaks the synchrony of our internal program and make us prone to diseases," said Panda. Other authors of the study include: Emily Manoogian of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies; Lisa Chow of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minn.; Pam Taub of the University of California, San Diego, in La Jolla, Calif.; and Blandine Laferrère of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, N.Y.The study received funding from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the National Institute on Aging, the National Cancer Institute, the Larry l. Hillblom Foundation, the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.The manuscript, "Time-Restricted Eating for the Prevention and Management of Metabolic Diseases," was published online, ahead of print.Source: Eurekalert