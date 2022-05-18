Can Intermittent Fasting Fight Cancer and Diabetes?

alternating between times of fasting and eating supports cellular health,

How Long Does it Take for The Body to Adapt to Intermittent Fasting?

In a review article published in theMattson said that an array of animal and some human studies have shown thatprobably by triggering an age-old adaptation to periods of food scarcity calledSuch a switch occurs when cells use up their stores of rapidly accessible, sugar-based fuel, and begin converting fat into energy in a slower metabolic process.Mattson noted that studies have shown that this switch improves blood sugar regulation, increases resistance to stress, and suppresses inflammation.In the article, he said that four studies in both animals and people found intermittent fasting also decreased blood pressure, blood lipid levels and resting heart rates.Evidence is also mounting thatsaid Mattson.Two studies at the University Hospital of South Manchester NHS Foundation Trust of 100 overweight women showed that those on the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet lost the same amount of weight as women who restricted calories, but did better on measures of insulin sensitivity and reduced belly fat than those in the calorie-reduction group.Mattson added that preliminary studies have suggested that intermittent fasting could benefit brain health too.A multicenter clinical trial at the University of Toronto in April found that 220 healthy, non-obese adults who maintained a calorie restricted diet for two years showed signs of improved memory in a battery of cognitive tests.While far more research needs to be done to prove any effects of intermittent fasting on learning and memory, Mattson said if that proof is found, the fasting -- or a pharmaceutical equivalent that mimics it -- may offer interventions that can stave off neurodegeneration and dementia."We are at a transition point where we could soon consider adding information about intermittent fasting to medical school curricula alongside standard advice about healthy diets and exercise," he said.But, some experts argue that intermittent fasting may not be everyone's cup of tea.Mattson said thatand to get beyond initial hunger pangs and irritability that accompany it."Patients should be advised that feeling hungry and irritable is common initially and usually passes after two weeks to a month as the body and brain become accustomed to the new habit," Mattson said.To manage this hurdle, he suggests that physicians advise patients to gradually increase the duration and frequency of the fasting periods over the course of several months, instead of "going cold turkey".Source: IANS