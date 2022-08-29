About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Goodness of Intermittent Fasting and Hunger Management for Healthy Body

by Adeline Dorcas on August 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Font : A-A+

Goodness of Intermittent Fasting and Hunger Management for Healthy Body

Knowledge on intermittent fasting and hunger management can work wonders for healthy weight loss and sound sleep.

Fasting causes the body to decrease hunger hormones like ghrelin, a hormone produced in the stomach that increases appetite. Ghrelin levels rise while we sleep during an overnight fast, and they drop after eating. Therefore, if you have mastered the technique of appetite suppression, you are almost there. Food increases insulin levels, which triggers the desire for more food. High levels of insulin in the blood might make you feel hungrier and lead to sugar cravings.

Alternate Day Fasting Vs Intermittent Fasting

Alternate day fasting and intermittent fasting, which is equivalent to eating only one meal each day according to the 16:8 technique, are two practical approaches to fasting. A 16-hour window is designated for not eating. It entails the practice of intermittent fasting and restricting your consumption of calorie-rich foods and beverages to a predetermined window of eight hours each day. For the following 16 hours, you don't eat anything, but you are still allowed to drink water and other calorie-free beverages like black coffee or tea.

Is Alternate-Day Fasting Healthy?

Is Alternate-Day Fasting Healthy?


Alternate-day fasting (ADF): Good or Bad? A new study suggests that alternate-day fasting is good and a safe alternative to calorie restriction.
Advertisement


Growth hormone levels that are reduced by carbohydrates and meals are increased when you fast. People try a variety of methods to regulate their hunger, but they eventually revert to binge eating as if nothing has changed in their connection with food. Eating less becomes a sign of respect for oneself if you have learned to appreciate food through fasting. Fasting also provides the body with additional energy because you are effectively using the body's natural energy reserves. Unusual hunger might cause you to get obsessed with food and to engage in a never-ending struggle with yourself about what you should or shouldn't consume.

As long as one increases the fasting period gradually and does not immediately jump into a long fast the next day, fasting can help with that. It aids in preparing your liver to produce glucose from stored sources of energy. At least 12 hours should pass without eating between bedtime and breakfast. After that, you gradually add an hour's worth of daily extensions. When your body needs energy, it will naturally tell you through the sensation of hunger to eat. Inadequate satiation can also hurt one's mental health. Therefore, it's crucial to eat healthily, appreciate your hunger pangs, and get to know your body so that you can determine whether they stem from hunger or boredom.
Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method


Fast Diet, that may help you lose weight in one week, has become one of the most popular methods for weight loss these days. Would you like to give it a try?
Advertisement

We occasionally eat when we have nothing else to do. To avoid this, we must view food as a source of nourishment rather than a way to make oneself feel better when one is emotionally low. Fasting will help the body achieve the condition of tranquillity that it needs, which will prevent stress eating. Your body doesn't feel good when you eat a lot of sugar or junk food. When you eat junk food, you could feel joyful at first, but you'll quickly start to experience uncomfortable or anxious symptoms that you typically wouldn't notice.

Importance of Fasting and Hunger

You can learn more about your body's needs and desires by fasting. You'll benefit from eating when you need to eat. The best way to experience euphoria and have restful sleep is fasting. And hunger is closely related to sleep. Hunger is brought on by sleep deprivation, and fasting is quite effective at improving sleep. Most of our issues are solved by getting enough sleep. We don't feel the need to eat, and we are both energized and relaxed. Overall, there are so many advantages to fasting that everyone should aim to do so as often as possible.

Source: IANS
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan


Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we've put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.
Advertisement

Can Intermittent Fasting Give You a Longer, Healthier Life?

Can Intermittent Fasting Give You a Longer, Healthier Life?


Intermittent fasting may sound like another diet fad, but a new study found that the practice of routinely not eating and drinking for short periods resulted in longer life in heart patients.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Exercises, Massages and Relaxing Techniques for Pregnant Women
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Debunking 5 Common Myths About Hypertension
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
View all
Recommended Reading
Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight WatchersFullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers
Healthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliHealthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Hunger Fullness and Weight ControlHunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hungry? - But you Just Ate!Hungry? - But you Just Ate!
Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good HealthIntermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health
Protect your Health with the Bulletproof DietProtect your Health with the Bulletproof Diet
Why does your Stomach Growl with HungerWhy does your Stomach Growl with Hunger
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Healthy Living Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Hungry? - But you Just Ate! Why does your Stomach Growl with Hunger Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Fullness Factor, Satiety Index and Glycemic Index for Weight Watchers Protect your Health with the Bulletproof Diet Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Drug Side Effects Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) Post-Nasal Drip Blood - Sugar Chart Hearing Loss Calculator Drug - Food Interactions How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Selfie Addiction Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
×

Goodness of Intermittent Fasting and Hunger Management for Healthy Body Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests