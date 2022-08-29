About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
The Brain Stores Useful Memories in This Way

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on August 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM
There are specific groups of neurons in the brain associated with long-term memory. These neurons develop codes to store relevant information about the world that can be adapted and applied to new experiences, revealed an animal study.

Specific groups of neurons in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) of a rat's brain- the region most associated with long-term memory develop codes to help store relevant, general information from multiple experiences. The study appeared in the journal eLife.

How does The Brain Respond to Fearful Memories? - A Study

How does The Brain Respond to Fearful Memories? - A Study


Specific patterns of electrical brain activity that are associated with specific fearful memories were found in research.
"Memories of recent experiences are rich in incidental detail but, with time, the brain is thought to extract important information that is common across various past experiences," said senior author Kaori Takehara-Nishiuchi from the University of Toronto. "We predicted that groups of neurons in the mPFC build representations of this information over the period when long-term memory consolidation is known to take place and that this information has a larger representation in the brain than the smaller details," Takehara-Nishiuchi added.

The researchers conducted a study of two different memories with overlapping associative features and how these codes change over time on rats. The rats were then given two experiences with an interval between each: one involving a light and tone stimulus and the other involving a physical stimulus. This gave them two memories that shared a common stimulus relationship. The scientists then tracked the neuron activity in the animals' brains from the first day of learning to four weeks following their experiences.
Painful Non-memories May Interfere With Treatment of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder

Painful Non-memories May Interfere With Treatment of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder


Non-memories are imaginary thoughts causing fear and worry and these can prevent prevent recovery in patients with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
"This experiment revealed that groups of neurons in the mPFC initially encode both the unique and shared features of the stimuli in a similar way," said first study author Mark Morrissey. "However, over the course of a month, the coding becomes more sensitive to the shared features and less sensitive to the unique features, which become lost," Morrissey explained. Further experiments also revealed that the brain can adapt the general knowledge gained from multiple experiences immediately to a new situation.

Source: Medindia
Sleeping Helps Refresh Brain To Store More Information, Memories

Sleeping Helps Refresh Brain To Store More Information, Memories


Sleep is an essential process that supports learning and memory by acting on synapses which help in transfer of messages.
How the Brain Links Memories?

How the Brain Links Memories?


The critical molecular mechanism behind memory linking has been discovered. A way to restore this brain function in middle-aged mice was identified.
