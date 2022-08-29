Novel Fuel Cell Technology Can Significantly Reduce Costs

Fuel-cell vehicles are the way to go because they best preserve the advantages of gasoline automobiles: low upfront cost, long driving range and fast refueling, suggested a recent research by scientists from the University of Delaware. The study was published in Nature Nanotechnology.
The study also highlights that a new fuel-cell technology may be necessary. For Yan, the lead researcher that approach is a new twist on traditional fuel cells, known as proton exchange membrane fuel cells or PEMFCs, which rely on costly platinum-based catalysts. The team is pursuing an alternative technology, the hydroxide exchange membrane fuel cell (HEMFC), because of its inherent cost advantages. They cited the rationale for this proposed switch as a matter of very simple arithmetic.
"To make fuel-cell cars a reality, the DOE (Department of Energy) has set a system cost target of $30 per kilowatt, which translates into about $2,400 per car," Yan said. Adding, "Right now, the cost for PEMFCs is $52 per kilowatt, which is a big improvement over where the technology started. But the catalyst accounts for only about $12 of that total, leaving $40 worth of other components. So even if we throw in some magic, we can't get the rest of the way down to the target of $30 with PEMFCs."
Source: ANI