Novel Fuel Cell Technology Can Significantly Reduce Costs

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on August 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM
Novel Fuel Cell Technology Can Significantly Reduce Costs

Fuel-cell vehicles are the way to go because they best preserve the advantages of gasoline automobiles: low upfront cost, long driving range and fast refueling, suggested a recent research by scientists from the University of Delaware. The study was published in Nature Nanotechnology.

The study also highlights that a new fuel-cell technology may be necessary. For Yan, the lead researcher that approach is a new twist on traditional fuel cells, known as proton exchange membrane fuel cells or PEMFCs, which rely on costly platinum-based catalysts. The team is pursuing an alternative technology, the hydroxide exchange membrane fuel cell (HEMFC), because of its inherent cost advantages. They cited the rationale for this proposed switch as a matter of very simple arithmetic.

Report Says Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Automobiles Could Drop 80 Percent by 2050

Report Says Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Automobiles Could Drop 80 Percent by 2050


By the year 2050, the U.S. may be able to reduce petroleum consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent for light-duty vehicles, cars and small trucks.
"To make fuel-cell cars a reality, the DOE (Department of Energy) has set a system cost target of $30 per kilowatt, which translates into about $2,400 per car," Yan said. Adding, "Right now, the cost for PEMFCs is $52 per kilowatt, which is a big improvement over where the technology started. But the catalyst accounts for only about $12 of that total, leaving $40 worth of other components. So even if we throw in some magic, we can't get the rest of the way down to the target of $30 with PEMFCs."

First, to become a commercial reality, fuel-cell engines have to be at cost parity with their gasoline counterparts and moving from an acid platform with the PEMFC to a base system with the HEMFC will enable a collateral benefit in bringing down all of the associated costs. "Then, if we agree that this is the best approach, we need to get everyone in the HEMFC research community on board. If we want to succeed, we have to work together," Yan said. Finally, he said that it is insufficient just to have a lower cost. "It doesn't work to compare our results today with those from yesterday or the day before. To succeed commercially with HEMFCs, we have to match or beat the performance of PEMFCs. It's that simple- we can't succeed without achieving performance parity," he said.

Source: ANI
Alternative Fuel For Automobiles From Old Newspapers

Alternative Fuel For Automobiles From Old Newspapers


Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, say that they have discovered bacteria that can use old newspapers to produce butanol, a biofuel that can serve as a substitute for gasoline.
Significant Secondhand Smoke Exposure Suffered by Nonsmokers in Automobiles

Significant Secondhand Smoke Exposure Suffered by Nonsmokers in Automobiles


A landmark study has revealed that nonsmokers sitting in an automobile with a smoker for one hour had markers of significantly increased levels of carcinogens.
Facebook Sees The Entry Of Cars And Bikes

Facebook Sees The Entry Of Cars And Bikes


Love their vehicles has reached peak levels for many automobile owners that they have names for them and think of these as friends -- or even lovers.
