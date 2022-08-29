Long COVID-19 Risk In Children Could Be A Icy Ground

The risk of sequelae occurring post-COVID-19 infection or long COVID, in children appears to be lower than what has been reported in adults. However, more children have long COVID than those kids who are hospitalized with acute COVID-19. These findings are featured in a new study published in Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics.



This new study was conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) RECOVER Pediatric Electronic Health Records (EHR) Cohort and authored by Suchitra Rao, MD, infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado.



How Children Are Being Affected by Long COVID?

There has been a critical need to understand the impact of COVID-19 on children both in the short as well as long-term. This is one of the biggest studies we know of to explore what the post-acute sequelae look like in children.