Long COVID-19 Risk In Children Could Be A Icy Ground

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on August 29, 2022 at 11:35 PM
Long COVID-19 Risk In Children Could Be A Icy Ground

The risk of sequelae occurring post-COVID-19 infection or long COVID, in children appears to be lower than what has been reported in adults. However, more children have long COVID than those kids who are hospitalized with acute COVID-19. These findings are featured in a new study published in Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics.

This new study was conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) RECOVER Pediatric Electronic Health Records (EHR) Cohort and authored by Suchitra Rao, MD, infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado.

How Children Are Being Affected by Long COVID?

There has been a critical need to understand the impact of COVID-19 on children both in the short as well as long-term. This is one of the biggest studies we know of to explore what the post-acute sequelae look like in children.

COVID in Children

COVID in Children


Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
Advertisement


While the presentation has some overlap compared with adults, distinct features exist in children. The risk for PASC appears to be higher in children younger than five years of age, those with medical complexity, and those admitted to the intensive care unit with their initial COVID-19 infection.

Researchers used electronic health record data from PEDSnet member institutions of 659,286 children who tested for SARS-CoV-2 and compared 59,893 children who tested positive with those who tested negative.
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts


Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Advertisement

Later, conducted a multistate analysis using EHR data of children and people younger than 21 years of age who underwent testing for SARS-CoV-2 at one of eight pediatric health systems in the country between March 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021.

Clinicians identified conditions, symptoms, and medications associated with PASC in the one to six months following testing. Out of 660,000 children who underwent testing, 9% were positive and most were tested as outpatients.

Symptoms most strongly associated with infection included changes in loss of smell and taste, hair loss, chest pain, abnormal liver enzymes, skin rashes, fever and chills, fatigue, and malaise.

Conditions most strongly associated with infection included myocarditis, acute respiratory distress, and myositis. There was also a higher association with mental health treatment among children who tested positive for PASC compared with those who tested negative.



Source: Eurekalert
Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Advertisement

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis

Antibiotic Resistance - An Emerging Global Crisis


Antibiotic resistance refers to the adaption of bacteria that allows them to grow even in the presence of antibiotics. The infection by the resistant bacteria are difficult to treat.
Advertisement
