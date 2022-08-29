Long COVID-19 Risk In Children Could Be A Icy Ground

The risk of sequelae occurring post-COVID-19 infection or long COVID, in children appears to be lower than what has been reported in adults. However, more children have long COVID than those kids who are hospitalized with acute COVID-19. These findings are featured in a new study published in Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics.
This new study was conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) RECOVER Pediatric Electronic Health Records (EHR) Cohort and authored by Suchitra Rao, MD, infectious disease specialist at Children's Hospital Colorado.
How Children Are Being Affected by Long COVID?There has been a critical need to understand the impact of COVID-19 on children both in the short as well as long-term. This is one of the biggest studies we know of to explore what the post-acute sequelae look like in children.
While the presentation has some overlap compared with adults, distinct features exist in children. The risk for PASC appears to be higher in children younger than five years of age, those with medical complexity, and those admitted to the intensive care unit with their initial COVID-19 infection.
Later, conducted a multistate analysis using EHR data of children and people younger than 21 years of age who underwent testing for SARS-CoV-2 at one of eight pediatric health systems in the country between March 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021.
Clinicians identified conditions, symptoms, and medications associated with PASC in the one to six months following testing. Out of 660,000 children who underwent testing, 9% were positive and most were tested as outpatients.
Symptoms most strongly associated with infection included changes in loss of smell and taste, hair loss, chest pain, abnormal liver enzymes, skin rashes, fever and chills, fatigue, and malaise.
Conditions most strongly associated with infection included myocarditis, acute respiratory distress, and myositis. There was also a higher association with mental health treatment among children who tested positive for PASC compared with those who tested negative.
Source: Eurekalert