AI Death Clock: Predict Your Lifespan Today

by Swethapriya Sampath on Dec 2 2024 2:56 PM

Death Clock app estimates life expectancy with health tips but raises privacy concerns over sensitive data usage.

New artificial intelligence (AI) powered ‘Death Clock’ launched in July this year analyzes your personal information and predicts the death date.
Brent Franson developed the AI death clock that analyzes age, height, weight, daily calorie intake, and exercise levels and was trained on a dataset of more than 1,200 life expectancy studies with around 53 million participants.

Death Clock App: Your Life Countdown

The app features Grim Reaper with a death-day card and gained attention in the Health and Fitness category. It is a free app to find your death but requires a subscription to show the countdown.

Check out the Medindia's Death Clock calculator to know your death year with a countdown for free.

According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the app has around 1,25,000 downloads till now. The app aims to encourage individuals to take care of their health and with the help of AI provide personalized suggestions for a healthier lifestyle.

Death Clock App Suggestions

The death clock predictions are based on extensive medical studies and health data. Some of the suggestions that the app makes are:
  1. Weight: Maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of developing chronic diseases.
  2. Exercise: Get moving for at least 30 minutes a day to reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.
  3. Stop Smoking: Avoid smoking and second-hand smoke as it may lead to various types of cancer and diseases.
  4. Balanced Diet: Avoid consuming processed foods and unhealthy fats instead eat a balanced diet that is rich in nutrients.
  5. Drink Less or No Alcohol: Heavy or prolonged drinking can lead to many health issues like liver disease and cancer.
  6. Good Sleep: Quality sleep is important for overall health and well-being.
  7. Manage Stress: Practice stress management techniques like mindfulness, meditation, and yoga.
  8. Maintain Social Connections: Loneliness and social isolation can lead to depression and cognitive decline.
The AI-based tools are not guaranteed to provide exact dates as there are concerns about privacy and data security as users may share sensitive information that could be used by other companies.



