medindia
Predicting Life Expectancy After Heart Failure With New Algorithm
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Predicting Life Expectancy After Heart Failure With New Algorithm

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 19, 2018 at 3:56 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • A new algorithm can accurately predict the life expectancy of a patient with heart failure.
  • The algorithm is based on a machine learning approach that uses 53 data points including age, gender, body mass index, blood type and blood chemistry.
  • The tool can help determine which patients will survive heart failure, for how long and whether they need a heart transplant.
A new machine-learning-based algorithm can help save lives by accurately predicting the life expectancy of patients who have had a heart failure. The algorithm was developed by a research team at UCLA led by Mihaela van der Schaar, Chancellor's Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

The algorithm

The algorithm called Trees of Predictors, uses machine learning, which means that computers effectively "learn" from additional new data over time. Fifty three data points are taken into account to address differences between potential heart donors and recipients. 33 of the data points relate to information about the potential recipients, 14 pertain to the donors and 6 apply to the compatibility between donor and recipient. The data points include analysis of age, gender, body mass index, blood type and blood chemistry.

What does the algorithm do?

The algorithm uses the 53 data points to predict how long people with heart failure will live, based on whether they receive a transplant or not. The algorithm may allow doctors to personalize treatments for people awaiting heart transplants.
Predicting Life Expectancy After Heart Failure With New Algorithm

"Our work suggests that more lives could be saved with the application of this new machine-learning-based algorithm," said Van der Schaar, a Turing Fellow at the Alan Turing Institute in London, and the Man Professor at University of Oxford. "It would be especially useful for determining which patients need heart transplants most urgently and which patients are good candidates for bridge therapies such as implanted mechanical-assist devices."

How the algorithm performed compared to current methods

The research team tested the new algorithm on 30 years of data of people registered with the United Network for Organ Sharing, an organization that matches donors and transplant recipients in the U.S.

It was observed that the algorithm provided significantly better predictions for how long a patient would live for compared to current methods that health care providers use.

When the Trees of Predictors was compared with currently used prediction models to project which transplant recipients would live for at least three years after a transplant, the new algorithm outperformed the other models by 14%. The algorithm correctly predicted that 2,442 more heart transplant recipients of the 17,441 who received transplants and lived at least that long after the surgery.

"Following this method, we are able to identify a significant number of patients who are good transplant candidates but were not identified as such by traditional approaches," said Dr. Martin Cadeiras, a cardiologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "This methodology better resembles the human thinking process by allowing multiple alternative solutions for the same problem but taking into consideration the variability of each individual."

Reference:
  1. Matthew Chin and Amy Akmal, "New algorithm more accurately predicts life expectancy after heart failure" (2018), UCLA

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Related Links

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

New Treatment Strategy For Heart Failure

New Treatment Strategy For Heart Failure

Inhibiting Lysyl oxidase-like 2 enzyme which produces fibrosis of the cardiac muscle leading to heart failure could be a possible new treatment.

Defect in Fatty Acid Signaling Molecule Can Cause Heart Failure

Defect in Fatty Acid Signaling Molecule Can Cause Heart Failure

A shift in the metabolism of fatty acids as the energy source to carbohydrates causes congestive heart failure.

Gene Expression Profiling Score Predicts Heart Transplant Survival

Gene Expression Profiling Score Predicts Heart Transplant Survival

Gene expression profiling score can be used to identify transplant recipients who have a low probability of rejection, finds the IMAGE study.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Infective Endocarditis

Infective Endocarditis

Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of symptoms before presentation.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Congenital Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Infective Endocarditis Cough Symptom Evaluation Pericarditis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Test Your Knowledge on Sleep Paralysis

Sleep paralysis is a condition where one feels unable to move (paralysis) or speak either when ...

 Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to ...

 Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron

Fosnetupitant and Palonosetron (a fixed antiemetic combination) injection was approved by FDA in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...