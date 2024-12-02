Fat Cell`s Secret: Protecting Against Lipid Damage

Researchers at CNIC identified a mechanism in fat cells where caveolae, membrane structures, enable safe expansion to store excess energy, preventing metabolic damage.

Caveolae: The Guardians of Fat Cells

Anhas been discovered by a team at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC), led by Professor Miguel Ángel del Pozo Barriuso.By doing this,. The findings, published in, represent a significant advancement in our understanding of metabolic disorders ().Furthermore, this discovery paves the way for the development of, which are linked to chronic energy excess.in contemporary civilizations that are marked byAdipocytes can, which keeps extra lipids from building up in organs like the liver or in blood artery walls (particularly in the heart and brain), where they could harm the body irreversibly.However, there are some risks involved in this process.The CNIC study investigated how adipocytes adjust to endure the mechanical stress brought on by their expansion to make room for extra fat.The team analyzed the role of. “When an adipocyte accumulates fat and its surface is under increased tensile stress, the. Conversely, when fat reserves diminish, these structures,” explained study first author Dr María Aboy Pardal.As well as physically protecting adipocytes, caveolae also play an essential role in coordinating cell metabolism.Miguel Ángel del Pozo Barriuso explained that during adipocyte expansion, “, conveying signals that adjust metabolic activity to match the level of energy reserves. This capacity for internal communication makes caveolae key elements for efficient caveolar function.”However, when these structures areThe result added Aboy Pardal, “is an inflammatory reaction that compromises the body’s metabolic health. This phenomenon is linked to conditions such as.”The CNIC study highlights the key role of the caveolae protein caveolin-1 (Cav-1). For caveolae to flatten correctly in response to fluctuations in mechanical tension in the cell membrane,by the addition of a phosphoryl group to a specific amino acid, a process called phosphorylation.For the study, the researchersthat expresses a genetically altered version of Cav-1 that cannot be phosphorylated. This rendersThe failure of this simple mechanism ultimately leads to lipodystrophy and its severe consequences.Del Pozo Barriuso concluded that “these results give us a better understanding of how adipose tissue responds to the mechanical forces associated with energetic excess. In the context of obesity and metabolic syndrome, this protective mechanism is essential for minimizing organismal damage.”Source-Eurekalert