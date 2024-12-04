About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Animal Products: A Key to Better Child Nutrition in Africa

by Adeline Dorcas on Dec 4 2024 12:50 AM

Want to boost your child’s growth? Go non-vegetarian! Animal foods like meat, eggs, milk, and fish are essential for healthy development.

Animal Products: A Key to Better Child Nutrition in Africa
Non-vegetarians, rejoice! Animal foods like meat, eggs, milk, and fish can help fight stunting and boost your child’s growth and development.
A recent study conducted by CABI's regional centre for Africa in Nairobi, Kenya, and the University of Bonn has shown that the consumption of milk products, eggs, and fish positively impacts childhood development in Africa.


Vegetarian or Non-Vegetarian: Which Diet is Better for Kids?
Vegetarian or Non-Vegetarian: Which Diet is Better for Kids?
Is a vegetarian diet for kids or a non-vegetarian diet for kids influencing the nutritional outcomes? Or, is it affecting?
Advertisement

Can Non-Vegetarian Foods Keep Malnutrition Away?

The researchers used representative data from five African countries with over 32,000 child observations. If the children had a diet containing animal products, they suffered less from malnutrition and related developmental deficiencies.

The findings of the study are published in the journal PNAS (1 Trusted Source
Animal-sourced foods improve child nutrition in Africa

Go to source).


Advertisement
Childhood Malnutrition Linked to Stunted Growth and Mortality Risk
Childhood Malnutrition Linked to Stunted Growth and Mortality Risk
In 2022, over 20% of children worldwide lacked adequate calories for growth, with 45+ million showing wasting (underweight for height).

Stunting in Children: A Global Challenge to Overcome

Almost 150 million children under the age of five around the world suffer from serious growth and developmental disorders. This is also described as “stunting” in scientific circles and is caused by an insufficient supply of essential nutrients. Stunting not only causes children to have a shorter stature but is also related to impaired mental development and increased child mortality rates.


Advertisement
Eggs Reduce Stunted Growth in Young Children: Study
Eggs Reduce Stunted Growth in Young Children: Study
Including eggs in the diet of children increases growth and reduces growth stunting. Eggs are recommended source of nutrition for children in developing countries.

Vital Foods for Healthy Child Development

Studies have shown that the consumption of meat, milk products, eggs, and fish can reduce the risk of these developmental deficits. “However, no reliable scientific evidence of these effects had been produced up to now in Africa,” explains Dr. Makaiko Khonje from the CABI's regional centre for Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

This is now no longer the case after the completion of this latest study in which Khonje and Prof. Dr. Matin Qaim from the Center for Development Research (ZEF) at the University of Bonn evaluated data from five African countries. The data was sourced from representative surveys carried out in Ethiopia, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda. It covered more than 32,000 observations of children aged up to five years old. Many of the boys and girls were examined multiple times over the years.


India Ranks Third In Having Stunted Children Under The Age Five: Report
India Ranks Third In Having Stunted Children Under The Age Five: Report
India has been found to be a major contributor to World's burden of stunted children. It ranks third after Nigeria and Pakistan.

Animal Products Significantly Reduce the Risk of Stunting

The results speak for themselves: If the girl or boy consumed animal products even occasionally, the risk of stunting fell by almost seven percentage points. The consumption of eggs had the largest effect, followed by milk products and fish. In the case of meat, the developmental effects were positive in some countries but not in others. The researchers filtered out the influence of other factors such as family income or parental education in their statistical analysis.

Plant-Based Foods for Healthy Growth and Development

The study also showed that fruits, vegetables and pulses were good for growth and development. “However, the positive effect of a purely plant-based diet was lower than if the child also consumed animal products,” says Khonje. “Especially in rural areas, a sufficient amount of nutritious plant-based food is often not available throughout the year. Our results indicate that access to animal-sourced foods should be improved, especially for poorer families, in order to combat malnutrition.”

The results cannot be transferred to richer countries.

Livestock farming is a driver of global warming. It produces significantly more greenhouse gases than the cultivation of cereals, fruit or vegetables. “It will only be possible to achieve our climate targets if we significantly reduce the consumption of animal products worldwide,” emphasizes Matin Qaim, who is also a member of the transdisciplinary research area (TRA) “Sustainable Futures” and in the PhenoRob Cluster of Excellence.

Nevertheless, different approaches are required to achieve this goal: “People in Europe and North America consume four times more milk and meat on average than people in Africa. Therefore, it is certainly sensible in high-income countries to limit the consumption of animal-sourced food,” says Qaim. “Yet such a step would further exacerbate the issue of malnutrition in children in poorer populations on the African continent.” It is also not possible to transfer the results of the study to Germany: The consumption of animal products in Germany is significantly higher than is recommended for a healthy diet.

References:
  1. Animal-sourced foods improve child nutrition in Africa - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2319009121)


Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement