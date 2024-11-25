Amla: Secret to Healthy Hair and Skin

Amla, the secret to glowing skin and healthy hair, offers numerous health benefits but should be consumed in moderation.

Benefits of Amla

Amla for Skin, Hair, and Blood Sugar

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa recently shared her beauty secret during a podcast that amla is the reason behind her natural glow and keeping her hair healthy.“I’ve been taking amla in various forms for years. If I can’t have the juice, I consume it dry or in another form. Amla juice is my favorite, and I try to have it daily,” she shared.Experts agree that amla is a powerhouse of health benefits. Jinal Patel, a dietitian at Zynova Shalby Hospital Mumbai, highlighted that amla is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, fiber, and essential minerals. This small green fruit can be consumed raw, as juice, or even in the form of powder, candy, or oil.It improves digestion by relieving constipation, bloating, and indigestion. Rich in vitamin C, it t helps protect against infections, colds, and illnesses. The protein in amla can curb cravings, supporting healthier eating habits and better weight management.Amla fights free radicals and promotes collagen production, resulting in radiant and smoother skin. Its nutrients nourish hair, improving strength and shine. Amla may help manage blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes.While amla offers numerous benefits, experts warn against overconsumption. “Too much amla can cause stomach cramps, gas, bloating, or even allergic reactions,” said Patel. It’s always a good idea to consult a doctor before adding new foods to your diet. Moderation is the key to reaping the benefits without side effects.Source-Medindia