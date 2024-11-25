About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Amla: Secret to Healthy Hair and Skin

by Swethapriya Sampath on Nov 25 2024 4:34 PM

Amla, the secret to glowing skin and healthy hair, offers numerous health benefits but should be consumed in moderation.

Amla: Secret to Healthy Hair and Skin
Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa recently shared her beauty secret during a podcast that amla is the reason behind her natural glow and keeping her hair healthy.
“I’ve been taking amla in various forms for years. If I can’t have the juice, I consume it dry or in another form. Amla juice is my favorite, and I try to have it daily,” she shared.

Hair Loss Calculator
Hair Loss Calculator
Hairloss or Alopecia calculator for men predicts your chances of going bald depending on your inheritance and stress level. Baldness Calculator provides information on hairloss facts.

Benefits of Amla

Experts agree that amla is a powerhouse of health benefits. Jinal Patel, a dietitian at Zynova Shalby Hospital Mumbai, highlighted that amla is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, fiber, and essential minerals. This small green fruit can be consumed raw, as juice, or even in the form of powder, candy, or oil.

It improves digestion by relieving constipation, bloating, and indigestion. Rich in vitamin C, it t helps protect against infections, colds, and illnesses. The protein in amla can curb cravings, supporting healthier eating habits and better weight management.

Amla for Skin, Hair, and Blood Sugar

Amla fights free radicals and promotes collagen production, resulting in radiant and smoother skin. Its nutrients nourish hair, improving strength and shine. Amla may help manage blood sugar levels, making it beneficial for people with diabetes.

Effects of Indian Gooseberry on Health and Disease
Effects of Indian Gooseberry on Health and Disease
Indian gooseberry has health benefits which come primarily from its rich array of antioxidants like tannins and pectins, rather than the much talked vitamin C.
While amla offers numerous benefits, experts warn against overconsumption. “Too much amla can cause stomach cramps, gas, bloating, or even allergic reactions,” said Patel. It’s always a good idea to consult a doctor before adding new foods to your diet. Moderation is the key to reaping the benefits without side effects.



Advertisement
Amla Can Treat Diabetes Naturally: Here's How
Amla Can Treat Diabetes Naturally: Here's How
Is Amla good for diabetes? Yes, eating amla (Indian gooseberry) every day can control your blood sugar levels and promote healthy weight loss. So, make sure to add amla into your daily diet to treat diabetes.
Source-Medindia
Get Healthy and Voluminous Hair With These Top 5 Oils
Get Healthy and Voluminous Hair With These Top 5 Oils
Discover the top 5 hair oils—amla, almond, coconut, chamomile, and bhringaraj—for healthy and voluminous hair.

Recommended Readings
Latest Diet & Nutrition News
View All
Advertisement