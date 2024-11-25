Spotting and Preventing Myopia in Children

1 in 3 children worldwide is affected by myopia! Protect your child's vision with outdoor play, regular eye check-ups, and limited screen time.



Early Symptoms of Myopia in Children

Children with myopia may struggle to see distant objects clearly, often causing them to squint to improve their focus.

Sitting close to screens is another common sign that the child may have difficulty seeing distant objects clearly, which could indicate myopia.

Children often hold their books close to their faces as they cannot see properly.

Students who find it difficult to see the blackboard often suffer from myopia.

Frequent headaches are a result of constant straining of the eyes to focus on distant objects.

Rubbing eyes frequently indicates fatigue or discomfort due to poor vision.

Essential Tips for Children's Eye Health

Parents should encourage their children to spend at least two hours outdoors every day, especially for kids aged 5 to 15, as this can help reduce the risk of developing myopia (nearsightedness).

Regular eye check-ups every 6 to 9 months can help detect issues early and allow for prompt treatment. Although myopia cannot be cured, it can be corrected with glasses that have corrective lenses. These glasses should be worn regularly to prevent the condition from worsening.

It's important to limit screen time. Encourage children to take short breaks when reading books or using digital devices. Following the 20-20-20 rule is beneficial: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and focus your eyes on something 20 feet (6 meters) away.

Reading in proper lighting can help avoid eye strain, so it's best to read in well-lit rooms.

Lastly, children should follow a diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E, along with omega-3 fatty acids. Consuming adequate amounts of leafy vegetables and fruits is essential for promoting healthy growth.

Children’s eyesight is gradually deteriorating worldwide with one in three children affected by short-sightedness or unable to see objects well in distance. Myopia or short-sightedness will affect millions of children by 2050.Covid lockdowns have greatly affected children’s routines as they spend most of their time indoors with digital screens and books that have stressed the eyes. As a result of stressed eyes or ocular muscles, many children develop myopia. Between 1990 and 2023 the percentage of people who are short-sighted grew three times to 36%.Myopia typically begins in childhood or adolescence. The condition tends to progress as the eye grows, often worsening until the eyes reach full maturity, which generally occurs in the late teens or early twenties.This shows that children who spend more time with their eyes focused on the screen, books and indoors during their early years have a higher tendency to develop eye problems.Girls are at a higher risk compared to boys because they tend to spend most of their time focused on books at home and school as they grow older. Asia will have the highest levels of short-sightedness by 2050. Both genetics and environmental factors play an important role in the progression of myopia in children.If a parent has myopia, the child is at a higher risk of myopia and if the child spends most of the time indoors and has a higher screen time the risk is equal.To protect a child's vision it is important to know some of the early signs and symptoms experienced by the child. They areMyopia affects one in four children in India, highlighting its status as a growing concern for eye health. With an increasing number of children being affected by this condition, myopia has become a significant public health concern. Regular eye check-ups should be mandatory in schools to ensure early detection and management of vision problems like myopia.Source-Medindia