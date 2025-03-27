Could Antibiotics in Infancy Be Triggering Type 1 Diabetes?

Antibiotics in infancy may increase diabetes risk, while specific microbes could promote beta cell growth and help reverse the disease.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Neonatal fungi promote lifelong metabolic health through macrophage-dependent β cell development



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

In children under 5, infectious diseases like pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria, along with preterm birth and birth complications, are leading causes of death. #medindia #children #diarrhea’

In children under 5, infectious diseases like pneumonia, diarrhea, and malaria, along with preterm birth and birth complications, are leading causes of death. #medindia #children #diarrhea’

Advertisement

Microbe-Based Approaches in Diabetes Prevention

Advertisement

Risks of Early Antibiotic Use for Babies

Advertisement

Insulin-Producing Beta Cells in Newborns

Boosting Insulin Levels Through Microbe Introduction

Combining Antibiotics with Microbe-Based Supplements

Neonatal fungi promote lifelong metabolic health through macrophage-dependent β cell development - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adn0953)