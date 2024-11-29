Thickener or Threat? The Dark Side of Carrageenan

Overweight men consuming carrageenan showed increased blood inflammation and reduced insulin effectiveness in the liver. Are food additives silently harming us?

Carrageenan on Intestinal Barrier Function and Gut Inflammation

Effect of Carrageenan on Insulin Sensitivity

. However, research has shown that carrageenan may cause health issues in animals, includingResearchers at DZD have investigated how carrageenan affects sugar metabolism and the human gut. They found evidence of, likely due to intestinal inflammation().While the effects of carrageenan on a person's risk of developing type 2 diabetes remain unclear, its potential health risks cannot be ignored.In the study, young, healthy men with a BMI of less than 30 kg/m² (average BMI 24.5 kg/m²) were given either carrageenan in addition to their normal diet, in an amount roughly equivalent to two to three times the daily dose consumed in the USA, or a placebo.Both groups were observed over two weeks. The results showed an“Our investigation suggests that the consumption of carrageenan, similar to what has been observed in animal studies, can impair the barrier function of the intestine,” explains Prof. Robert Wagner. “This could have long-term health consequences and.”The primary endpoint of the study was insulin sensitivity—the effectiveness of the blood sugar-lowering hormone insulin—which decreases early on before the onset of type 2 diabetes.Although thein the 20 study participants, the data indicated that participants with, with increased consumption of carrageenan.Furthermore, more—the brain region responsible for sugar metabolism and appetite—under higher carrageenan intake.“Our subjects were, on average, probably still too healthy to show significant metabolic effects from carrageenan,” says Prof. Norbert Stefan.“However, in older or overweight individuals, the effects could be stronger. To confirm this, further studies in these population groups are necessary.”The researchers emphasize the importance of further investigations into the effects of carrageenan on the human body.“Given the,” concludes Prof. Wagner. “It’s important that we understand how food additives can affect our health to make informed recommendations to the public.”Source-Eurekalert