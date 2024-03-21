Exercise in a Pill: The Future of Fitness?

- A new medication compound, SLU-PP-332, replicates exercise benefits, aiding those unable to work out
Mimicking exercise with a pill
Novel Medicine that Replicates Physiological Effects of ExerciseThis innovative drug has the potential to revolutionize treatment options for individuals suffering from muscle atrophy and various medical conditions, including heart failure and neurodegenerative diseases.
Moreover, Elgendy highlights the potential of this pill to counteract the adverse effects of certain medications, such as new weight-loss drugs that may lead to the loss of both fat and muscle mass.
SLU-PP-332's Multifaceted Action on Estrogen-Related ReceptorsElgendy explains that exercise typically activates specialized proteins called estrogen-related receptors (ERRs), which exist in three distinct forms: ERR-alpha, ERR-beta, and ERR-gamma. In their study involving approximately 15,000 genes in rat heart muscle cells, SLU-PP-332 demonstrated the ability to activate all three forms of ERRs, particularly the challenging target ERR-alpha.
Furthermore, the new compounds showed a significant increase in RNA levels, indicating enhanced gene expression. These findings suggest that SLU-PP-332 more effectively mimics the effects of exercise compared to existing medications.
The groundbreaking research on SLU-PP-332 will be presented at the ongoing spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS), offering promising insights into the future of pharmacological interventions for muscle-related conditions.
