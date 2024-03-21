About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Exercise in a Pill: The Future of Fitness?

by Dr. Trupti Shirole on Mar 21 2024 12:56 AM

Highlights:
  • A new medication compound, SLU-PP-332, replicates exercise benefits, aiding those unable to work out
  • SLU-PP-332 activates estrogen-related receptors, promoting muscle growth and metabolism
  • This breakthrough could revolutionize treatments for muscle atrophy, heart failure, and neurodegenerative diseases
US scientists have developed a groundbreaking medication compound designed to replicate the benefits of exercise. This breakthrough offers hope to individuals with busy schedules, limited mobility, or those who struggle with physical activity.
The compound, known as SLU-PP-332, is currently undergoing testing in rodent cells. Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have observed promising results, indicating that SLU-PP-332 has the potential to emulate the metabolic and growth-enhancing effects of exercise on muscle cells, thereby improving muscle performance (1 Trusted Source
Mimicking exercise with a pill

Go to source).

Novel Medicine that Replicates Physiological Effects of Exercise

This innovative drug has the potential to revolutionize treatment options for individuals suffering from muscle atrophy and various medical conditions, including heart failure and neurodegenerative diseases.

Exercise for Seniors
Exercise for Seniors
Poor health and recurrent illnesses can severely compromise quality of life for seniors. But with appropriate exercise, seniors can age gracefully and maintain overall good health.
Principal investigator Bahaa Elgendy, a Professor of Anesthesiology at the university, emphasizes that while exercise remains crucial for overall health, there are instances where alternative solutions are necessary. The development of a medication that can replicate the physiological effects of exercise could be transformative for those who are unable to engage in physical activity.

Moreover, Elgendy highlights the potential of this pill to counteract the adverse effects of certain medications, such as new weight-loss drugs that may lead to the loss of both fat and muscle mass.

SLU-PP-332's Multifaceted Action on Estrogen-Related Receptors

Elgendy explains that exercise typically activates specialized proteins called estrogen-related receptors (ERRs), which exist in three distinct forms: ERR-alpha, ERR-beta, and ERR-gamma. In their study involving approximately 15,000 genes in rat heart muscle cells, SLU-PP-332 demonstrated the ability to activate all three forms of ERRs, particularly the challenging target ERR-alpha.

Furthermore, the new compounds showed a significant increase in RNA levels, indicating enhanced gene expression. These findings suggest that SLU-PP-332 more effectively mimics the effects of exercise compared to existing medications.

Top 10 Benefits of Exercise During Pregnancy
Top 10 Benefits of Exercise During Pregnancy
Pregnancy is a period marked with anxieties, worries and unanswered questions. Exercising during pregnancy is not only healthy, it can also be fun and rewarding.
The groundbreaking research on SLU-PP-332 will be presented at the ongoing spring meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS), offering promising insights into the future of pharmacological interventions for muscle-related conditions.

Reference:
  1. Mimicking exercise with a pill - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1037097)

Source-Medindia
A 10-Minute Workout is Better Than None
A 10-Minute Workout is Better Than None
10 minutes of exercise that you enjoy can help you stay in shape.
Role of Intensity of Exercise in Mental and Cognitive Health
Role of Intensity of Exercise in Mental and Cognitive Health
Does daily exercise improve memory, cognitive and mental health? Practicing different intensities of physical exercise in a long run can boost overall mental health.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement