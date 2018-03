Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is also known as androstenolone. It is used for multiple conditions, but its efficacy in most of these has not been proved. Some of the conditions where it is used are mentioned below: Postmenopausal symptoms in women with pain during sex Adrenal insufficiency, where the adrenal gland does not produce enough hormones To improve aging skin Depression It is also sold as a nutritional supplement.