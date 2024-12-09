Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, December 09). FDA Approves Zenocutuzumab for Advanced Lung and Pancreatic Cancers . Medindia. Retrieved on Dec 09, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fda-approves-zenocutuzumab-for-advanced-lung-and-pancreatic-cancers-218233-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "FDA Approves Zenocutuzumab for Advanced Lung and Pancreatic Cancers". Medindia. Dec 09, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fda-approves-zenocutuzumab-for-advanced-lung-and-pancreatic-cancers-218233-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "FDA Approves Zenocutuzumab for Advanced Lung and Pancreatic Cancers". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fda-approves-zenocutuzumab-for-advanced-lung-and-pancreatic-cancers-218233-1.htm. (accessed Dec 09, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. FDA Approves Zenocutuzumab for Advanced Lung and Pancreatic Cancers. Medindia, viewed Dec 09, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/fda-approves-zenocutuzumab-for-advanced-lung-and-pancreatic-cancers-218233-1.htm.