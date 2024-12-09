About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Impact of Chocolate Consumption on Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 9 2024 4:13 PM

Dark chocolate consumption lowers type 2 diabetes risk, while milk chocolate may increase weight gain, according to a long-term study.

Highlights:
  • Dark chocolate reduces type 2 diabetes risk by 21%
  • Milk chocolate intake is linked to weight gain
  • Further research needed for definitive conclusions
Type 2 diabetes will be estimated to affect around 700 million people worldwide by 2045. Therefore, the need for preventive strategies becomes imperative. Dark chocolate has been found to contain flavanols that improve heart health and reduce the risk of developing diabetes. Studies on the association between the consumption of chocolate and the development of type 2 diabetes have shown mixed results (1 Trusted Source
Chocolate intake and risk of type 2 diabetes: prospective cohort studies

Go to source).
This study published in The BMJ investigates the relation between chocolate consumption-particularly dark and milk chocolate and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Chocolate Consumption and Type 2 Diabetes Risk

The study pooled data from three long-term observational studies carried out in the US among 192,208 participants. At the outset, all participants were healthcare providers without a known history of diabetes, heart disease, or cancer. The questionnaires were food frequency, collected every four years for a mean follow-up period of 25 years.

Intake of Total Chocolate: An analysis was conducted in 192,208 participants. Dark and Milk Chocolate Consumption: Subtype analysis was performed in 111,654 participants.

Lifestyle, personal, and dietary risk factors, such as total energy intake and body weight were adjusted for in the analyses.

Chocolate Consumption: Risk Reduction and Health Impacts

Total Chocolate Consumption:
  • Among 192,208 participants, 18,862 developed type 2 diabetes.
  • Consumers of at least five servings per week of any chocolate had a 10% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes compared with consumers of chocolate rarely or never.
Dark vs. Milk Chocolate:
  • Among 111,654 participants in the subtype analysis, 4,771 developed type 2 diabetes.
  • Consumers who reported that they consumed five or more portions of dark chocolate per week were 21% less likely to have type 2 diabetes.
  • There was no association found for intakes of milk chocolate.
Dose-Response Relation:

For every additional weekly portion of dark chocolate consumed, the risk of type 2 diabetes was lowered by 3%.

Body Mass Change and Type of Chocolate:

Greater intake of milk chocolate was associated with a longer-term gain in BMI. The flavanols in dark chocolate may reduce the influence of sugar and saturated fat within it on weight gain and diabetes risk.

The study suggested that dark chocolate may reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes due to its presence of flavanols, whereas milk chocolate increases weight gain.

Reference:
  1. Chocolate intake and risk of type 2 diabetes: prospective cohort studies - (https://www.bmj.com/content/387/bmj-2023-078386)


Source-Medindia


