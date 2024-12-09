Impact of Chocolate Consumption on Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Dark chocolate consumption lowers type 2 diabetes risk, while milk chocolate may increase weight gain, according to a long-term study.
- Dark chocolate reduces type 2 diabetes risk by 21%
- Milk chocolate intake is linked to weight gain
- Further research needed for definitive conclusions
Chocolate intake and risk of type 2 diabetes: prospective cohort studies
Go to source). This study published in The BMJ investigates the relation between chocolate consumption-particularly dark and milk chocolate and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Chocolate Consumption and Type 2 Diabetes RiskThe study pooled data from three long-term observational studies carried out in the US among 192,208 participants. At the outset, all participants were healthcare providers without a known history of diabetes, heart disease, or cancer. The questionnaires were food frequency, collected every four years for a mean follow-up period of 25 years.
Intake of Total Chocolate: An analysis was conducted in 192,208 participants. Dark and Milk Chocolate Consumption: Subtype analysis was performed in 111,654 participants.
Lifestyle, personal, and dietary risk factors, such as total energy intake and body weight were adjusted for in the analyses.
Chocolate Consumption: Risk Reduction and Health ImpactsTotal Chocolate Consumption:
- Among 192,208 participants, 18,862 developed type 2 diabetes.
- Consumers of at least five servings per week of any chocolate had a 10% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes compared with consumers of chocolate rarely or never.
- Among 111,654 participants in the subtype analysis, 4,771 developed type 2 diabetes.
- Consumers who reported that they consumed five or more portions of dark chocolate per week were 21% less likely to have type 2 diabetes.
- There was no association found for intakes of milk chocolate.
For every additional weekly portion of dark chocolate consumed, the risk of type 2 diabetes was lowered by 3%.
Greater intake of milk chocolate was associated with a longer-term gain in BMI. The flavanols in dark chocolate may reduce the influence of sugar and saturated fat within it on weight gain and diabetes risk.
