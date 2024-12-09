AI-Powered AgeXtend by IIIT-Delhi Promises a New Era in Ageing Research

AgeXtend, an AI platform developed by IIIT-Delhi, predicts anti-ageing molecules and promotes healthy ageing through innovative geroprotective research.
IIIT-Delhi Team Develops AI Platform to Support Healthy Ageing
AgeXtend: The AI of a Modern RevolutionAgeXtend as a Geroprotector prediction platform is a multimodal AI-based predictive system that predicts molecules which might inhibit ageing. The specific active bioassays used are based on established geroprotectors that are believed to have the direct potential of enhancing lifespan or dampening age-related diseases. The machine learning tools provided by AgeXtend predict geroprotector activity for different compounds, their toxicity, and the proteins and signaling pathways they act upon.
Advanced Capabilities and ValidationA particularly useful characteristic of AgeXtend is that it can generalize to compounds not used in training to identify the anti-ageing effects of compounds on skin. For instance AgeXtend achieved its goal of discovering novel geroprotectors by correctly associating the usage of metformin and taurine with the promotion of longevity. The platform filtered over 1.1 billion compounds where it identified hundreds of thousands of potential candidates. These compounds were further tested for their efficacy in classic model systems after they had been validated in the yeast systems and Caenorhabditis elegans nematode.
Exploring Natural Metabolites and Cellular SenescenceApart from screening chemical compounds, AgeXtend also mounted research into natural metabolites flowing out of the human microbiome and their function in cellular senescence, one of the fundamental mechanisms of ageing. This goes to show that the platform is able to reveal other hitherto unknown processes implicated in the process of ageing.
AgeXtend is vast in its potential for finding therapeutic approaches in the disease mechanisms of ageing. Dr. Gaurav Ahuja, senior researcher and co-author, also said that the platform connects AI and biology and serves to predict potential anti-ageing molecules as well as explain how they work. Thus, AgeXtend could radically change the hunt for agents that can slow ageing and control age-related illnesses.
AgeXtend is a potent AI that has the potential of revolutionalising ageing research. As the majority of compounds that Geros accelerated has been predicted and tested to aid in healthy ageing, it is a contribution to longevity and health during old age.
