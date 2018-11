Artificial Intelligence Can Predict a Person’s Age

Artificial Intelligence Can Predict a Personís Age

‘Artificial intelligence (AI) has deciphered why some people look older, while others, younger. This has been made possible by the development of the PhotoAgeClock, based on AI-technology, which can analyze images of the skin at the corner of the eyes. Finally, the analysis of the extent of wrinkling predicts the age of the person.’

What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Learning: The acquisition of information and learning how to use the information by following certain predefined rules.

The acquisition of information and learning how to use the information by following certain predefined rules. Reasoning: This involves interpretation of the accumulated information to reach an approximate or definitive conclusion by following a set of rules.

This involves interpretation of the accumulated information to reach an approximate or definitive conclusion by following a set of rules. Auto-correction: This involves checking and re-checking the data and automatically correcting any inconsistencies in the previous processes i.e. learning and reasoning so that the final result is absolutely correct and flawless.

Study Design

Study Findings

Study Implications

Accurate estimation of age from facial images should use high-resolution images

Accuracy of age prediction does not decrease significantly when the eye area is blocked

PhotoAgeClock can be utilized to predict age on anonymized datasets of images

Wrinkles and skin pigmentation serve as reliable non-invasive visual biomarkers of aging, which can provide valuable insight into the health status of the individual

Personalized medical, lifestyle and cosmetic interventions for aging could be developed, based on individual health status, skin type, climate, geography and other parameters

Deep learning systems trained on large numbers of human facial images could help doctors in predicting various age-related diseases

Study Limitations

PhotoAgeClock is not an ideal biomarker of aging since it is not able to show the association with morbidity or mortality

PhotoAgeClock works best on standardized high-resolution images of eye corners. Its potential for analysis of high-quality images generated by professional cameras and smartphones remains to be evaluated

Conclusion

Future Plans

One of the companies, Haut.AI, is based in Tallinn, Estonia, which specializes in machine vision and AI for skincare. The other is Insilico Medicine, Inc., based in Rockville, Maryland, USA, which specializes in AI for drug discovery, biomarker development and aging research.In this regard, Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO of Haut. AI, said:The research findings have been published in(Albany NY), a leading journal in the area of aging research.Artificial intelligence (AI), also called machine intelligence, is intelligence exhibited by machines, as opposed to natural intelligence displayed by human beings. AI involves simulation of processes involved in human intelligence by machines, particularly computers. AI involves the following processes:The study consisted of 8,414 anonymized high-resolution photos of the left and right eye corners of Caucasian females, along with the actual chronological age indicated on each photo. The age of the individuals ranged between 20-80 years. The age distribution was uneven - the age range of 40-65 years was higher than the other age groups in the study.In order to find the areas most sensitive for the age changes, the eyes were blocked with black spots of various sizes.When blocked, the absence of these areas produced the highest relative error. This observation showed that the wrinkles under the eyes were the most important features for age prediction, indicating that these areas could be used for developing photographic biomarkers of aging.The study findings indicate that high-resolution information about eye corner wrinkles can be utilized for accurately predicting the chronological age of a person.The ability of the PhotoAgeClock to predict the age is much more accurate in the age group 40-65 years than the age groups 20-40 years and above 65 years. This difference could be due to the fact that the latter two age groups were represented to a lesser extent in the dataset.The predictive accuracy of the PhotoAgeClock was measured on the basis of the mean average error (MAE) and other statistical parameters. MAE is the difference between the age predicted by the PhotoAgeClock and the actual chronological age, which in this case was 2.3 years. Therefore, the PhotoAgeClock is ideal for age prediction due to its non-invasive nature, ability to analyze anonymized data and high accuracy.The study has the following important implications:Dr. Alex Zhavoronkov, PhD, CEO of Insilico Medicine, said:The major limitations of the study were the following:With the current advances in deep learning and computer vision, it is quite evident that the AI-revolution with reference to the development of aging clocks is definitely underway. Importantly, the present research is likely to impact imaging data analysis in diverse areas like transcriptomics (the study of RNA molecules involved in transcription), proteomics (the large-scale study of proteins), data generated by sensors, as well as others.Since the study found thatthe researchers plan to carry out future studies to explore the information pattern generated, based on the condition of the human skin.Source: Medindia