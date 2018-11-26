Artificial Intelligence Makes MRI Scans Safer for Patients

Highlights:
- Artificial
intelligence (AI) may help synthesize
MRI images similar in quality to full dose contrast-enhanced pictures although the patient is given a significantly
lower dose of gadolinium-based contrast agent
- Gadolinium-based contrast material is administered to persons undergoing
MRI scanning to give clearer and better quality images. It enhances areas
of tumor, inflammation, and blood vessels
- Traces of
gadolinium are left behind in the patient's body including brain tissue
and may pose a health hazard although the exact effects on the patient
remains unclear
Artificial
intelligence (AI) can
be used to create clear and good quality images by giving very low dose
gadolinium-based
contrast material to the patient,
that look similar to images obtained after giving high dose of contrast.
Gadolinium is a heavy metal and traces are left behind in the patient's body
with potential health risks including possible kidney damage.
The study was led by Enhao Gong, Ph.D.,
scholar at Stanford University in Stanford, California. The findings of the
research will be presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of
North America (RSNA).
Using
Artificial Intelligence to Make MRIs Safer for Patients
The members of the research team hope to
make MRIs safer for patients and reduce any potential health
risks due to gadolinium-based contrast agents
. In looking for a
solution, they turned to artificial intelligence.
‘Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to synthesize MRI images with comparable quality to full dose contrast-enhanced MRI pictures without actually using any contrast agent.’
Read More..
Gong said,
"There is concrete evidence that gadolinium deposits in the brain and
body. While the implications of this are unclear, mitigating potential patient
risks while maximizing the clinical value of the MRI exams is imperative."
- For the study,
the team used MRI scans of 200
patients who had undergone contrast-enhanced MRI testing for various
conditions
- For each patient,
there were three sets of images based on amount of contrast used while
imaging. These included zero dose scans or precontrast scans taken
initially before giving the contrast agent. The low dose scans were taken
after giving 10 percent of the
total gadolinium dose and the full dose scans were imaged after giving the
full dose of gadolinium
- The AI machine
was shown the three sets of images and gradually learnt to artificially synthesize full dose contrast
type of images from the low dose (10% dose) contrast images
- The synthesized
images were analyzed by neuroradiologists for image quality and contrast
enhancement
- The quality of
the AI created images (using low dose contrast images) was found to be
comparable to actual full-dose, contrast-enhanced MR images
The findings of the study suggest that
the quality of images in MRI scans can
be preserved while drastically reducing the
amounts of gadolinium given to patients by using artificial
intelligence.
In fact the team members are hopeful that in the future, AI might have the potential to totally overcome the need for contrast
agent if it
can create full contrast-enhanced images from
the zero dose contrast images.
Gong says,
"Low-dose gadolinium images yield significant untapped clinically
useful information that is accessible now by using deep learning and AI."
What
is Artificial Intelligence?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is also
known as machine intelligence
. In AI, the computer is trained
over a period of time to perform tasks similar to humans. This is
achieved by a process called deep learning technology
where, for
example the computer is fed with images and taught over a period using
established parameters to recognize patterns and shapes (that may not be
evident to the human eye). Once it learns, the computer is then able to process the information/images fed
into it and interpret it as well as and much faster
than humans.
Future
Plans
- The team plans to take their research to the clinical setting
- Also, plans to test
the AI algorithm in a wider range of MRI scanning machines and other
contrast agents as well
Conclusion
In conclusion, the findings of the study
may be a potential game changer in MR imaging and could make imaging safer for
patients.
Concluding with the remarks of Dr Gong, "We're
not trying to replace existing imaging technology. We're trying to improve it
and generate more value from the existing information while looking out for the
safety of our patients."
References :
- Artificial Intelligence May Help Reduce Gadolinium Dose in MRI - (https://press.rsna.org/timssnet/media/pressreleases/14_pr_target.cfm?ID=2049)
Source: Medindia