Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to create clear and good quality images by giving very low dose gadolinium-based contrast material to the patient, that look similar to images obtained after giving high dose of contrast. Gadolinium is a heavy metal and traces are left behind in the patient's body with potential health risks including possible kidney damage.

Artificial Intelligence Makes MRI Scans Safer for Patients

Using Artificial Intelligence to Make MRIs Safer for Patients

‘Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to synthesize MRI images with comparable quality to full dose contrast-enhanced MRI pictures without actually using any contrast agent.’

Read More..

For the study, the team used MRI scans of 200 patients who had undergone contrast-enhanced MRI testing for various conditions

For each patient, there were three sets of images based on amount of contrast used while imaging. These included zero dose scans or precontrast scans taken initially before giving the contrast agent. The low dose scans were taken after giving 10 percent of the total gadolinium dose and the full dose scans were imaged after giving the full dose of gadolinium

The AI machine was shown the three sets of images and gradually learnt to artificially synthesize full dose contrast type of images from the low dose (10% dose) contrast images

contrast images The synthesized images were analyzed by neuroradiologists for image quality and contrast enhancement

The quality of the AI created images (using low dose contrast images) was found to be comparable to actual full-dose, contrast-enhanced MR images

What is Artificial Intelligence?

Future Plans

The team plans to take their research to the clinical setting

Also, plans to test the AI algorithm in a wider range of MRI scanning machines and other contrast agents as well

Conclusion

Artificial Intelligence May Help Reduce Gadolinium Dose in MRI - (https://press.rsna.org/timssnet/media/pressreleases/14_pr_target.cfm?ID=2049)

The study was led by Enhao Gong, Ph.D., scholar at Stanford University in Stanford, California. The findings of the research will be presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).The members of the research team hope to make MRIs safer for patients and reduce any potential health risks due to gadolinium-based contrast agents . In looking for a solution, they turned to artificial intelligence.Gong said,The findings of the study suggest that theIn fact the team members are hopeful that in the future,agent if it can create full contrast-enhanced images from the zero dose contrast images.Gong says,Artificial intelligence (AI) is also known as. In AI, the computer is trained over a period of time to perform tasks similar to humans. This is achieved by a process calledwhere, for example the computer is fed with images and taught over a period using established parameters to recognize patterns and shapes (that may not be evident to the human eye). Once it learns, the computer is thenthan humans.In conclusion, the findings of the study may be a potential game changer in MR imaging and could make imaging safer for patients.Concluding with the remarks of Dr Gong,Source: Medindia