Artificial Intelligence Makes MRI Scans Safer for Patients

Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to create clear and good quality images by giving very low dose gadolinium-based contrast material to the patient, that look similar to images obtained after giving high dose of contrast. Gadolinium is a heavy metal and traces are left behind in the patient's body with potential health risks including possible kidney damage.