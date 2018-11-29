Dickkopf 2 (DKK2) protein is a natural inhibitor of hair growth by blocking the key WNT pathway, which is responsible for stimulating hair growth, according to a recent research conducted at University of Pennysylvania Skin Biology and Diseases Resource-based Center. The findings of the study appear in

Why Do Humans Have No Hair on Their Palms and Soles?

Testing DKK2 Protein Levels in Skin of Animals

The team measured levels of expression of the DKK2 protein in the bottom (plantar) of the skin of its forelimbs, which is similar to the bottom of the human wrist which is normally hairless

DKK2 protein was highly expressed in the plantar skin of mice and when the DKK2 gene was knocked off in the lab, hair grew in this normally hairless area

In rabbits and polar bears, hair is normally present in the plantar skin as well. The study team found that levels of expression of DKK2 in these areas was low suggesting why hair growth is possible at these sites

The findings of the study suggest that production of DKK2 in various skin regions and consequently hair growth has changed over time to suit the needs and the habitat of the animal during evolution

Scope of Study

‘Dickkopf 2 (DKK2) gene could be a potential target in the future for treating hair loss diseases such as male or female-pattern baldness otherwise termed as androgenetic alopecia.’

Current Treatments for Male and Female Baldness

Future Research Plans

Researchers Discover Why Some Parts of the Body Have Hair and Others Don't - (https://www.pennmedicine.org/news/news-releases/2018/november/researchers-discover-why-some-parts-of-the-body-have-hair-and-others-dont)

said the study's co-senior author Sarah E. Millar, PhD, the Albert M. Kligman Professor in Dermatology and Director of the Penn Skin Biology and Diseases Resource-based Center.The natural inhibitor protein Dickkopf 2 (DKK2) occurs in certain embryonic and adult tissues where it influences hair growth as appropriate. The team analyzed DKK2 expression levels in various animals having differing hair distribution.Milar says,The DKK2 gene which codes for the corresponding DKK2 protein could be ain the future.associated with hair thinning and hair loss which can be cosmetically disfiguring and treatment options are currently limited or causing adverse effects restricting their prolonged use.Both men and women are prone to develop baldness around middle age. Currently, the only drug approved to treat female pattern baldness isand it takes several months for results to be visible. For male pattern baldness,andare FDA approved but not advised for women. Another drug is thewhich may be beneficial but is associated with side effects.Following severe burns or extensive, deep wounds involving the skin, hair growth stops in these areas. The study team plan to further investigate whether naturally secreted WNT pathway inhibitors during such situations inhibits hair growth in these areas.In conclusion, the findings of the studytreatments.In the words of Milar,Source: Medindia