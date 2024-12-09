Fight Heart Disease and Cancer With Just Five Mushrooms Daily

Consuming five mushrooms daily reduces the risk of heart disease, cancer, and oxidative stress due to potent antioxidants like ergothioneine and glutathione.

Highlights: Mushrooms contain ergothioneine and glutathione, powerful antioxidants

These antioxidants help reduce oxidative stress and prevent chronic diseases

Including mushrooms in your diet can boost heart health and cancer prevention

An Assessment of Mushroom Consumption on Cardiometabolic Disease Risk Factors and Morbidities in Humans: A Systematic Review



Did You Know?

Mushrooms are one of the richest sources of antioxidants that help reduce heart disease and cancer risks. #medindia #healthyliving’

