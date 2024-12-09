Fight Heart Disease and Cancer With Just Five Mushrooms Daily

Consuming five mushrooms daily reduces the risk of heart disease, cancer, and oxidative stress due to potent antioxidants like ergothioneine and glutathione.
An Assessment of Mushroom Consumption on Cardiometabolic Disease Risk Factors and Morbidities in Humans: A Systematic Review
Nutrient Composition of MushroomsThe fact that mushrooms are rich in many elements of the periodic table but low in calories speak volumes of its nutritional value. They contain B vitamins, selenium, potassium and fibre and are therefore good for consumption as part of a healthy diet. More importantly, mushrooms are recognized for their high content of two potent antioxidants: These antioxidants are ergothioneine and glutathione.
Role of Antioxidants in Combating Heart Disease & CancerAmong all known foods, mushrooms are the richest source of two antioxidants, ergothioneine, and glutathione which critically help in preventing heart diseases and cancer.
Ergothioneine and Glutathione: Such antioxidants assist the body eliminate oxidant stress with the help of freeing antagonistic radicals or toxic substances that cause cell damage and various chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular ones and cancer. Related to this, these antioxidants can minimize oxidative stress in the body hence may afford protection from the above life threatening diseases.
Heart Disease Prevention: Because of its fiber content, low calories and good vitamins and minerals such as B-complex, potassium and selenium mushrooms are good for cardiovascular health. They bolster health cholesterol levels, increase blood flow, and decrease the risks of contracting cardiovascular diseases.
Cancer Prevention: The consumption of Mushrooms can be helpful for cancer prevention since it has the capability to enhance Immune Function, decrease inflammation, and perhaps lower cancer risk due to restricted tumor growth. With other nutrients, the antioxidants ergothioneine and glutathione will assist the immune system in warding off cell irregularities characteristic of cancer.
Types of Mushrooms in India and Their Health BenefitsMushrooms as a Food Item: A Brief Details about the Types and their Nutritional Benefits in Indian Diet. India has available the following types of edible mushrooms which have their own individual health benefits. All these medicinal mushrooms can be supplemented into the normal diet so as to offer several health benefits.
Button Mushroom: Button mushrooms are one of the leading varieties consumed in India and comprises B vitamins, vitamin D, selenium, and antioxidants. These mushrooms generally have benefits in enhancing the function of the body’s immune system, circulation and mitochondrial function, which is the energy producing part of the cell.
Oyster Mushroom: Easy on the stomach, these mushrooms contain hardly any calories, vitamins such as niacin, folate, and vitamin C. They are good for cholesterol and contain ergothioneine, a powerful antioxidant, which plays a large role in cell repair.
Shiitake Mushroom: These mushrooms are an excellent source of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants, which are good for the immune system, gut, and prevent inflammation.
Cordyceps Mushroom: Cordyceps are used in Traditional Chinese Medicine mainly for improving energy and breathing, and for this, athletes prefer them.
Lion's Mane Mushroom: They are beneficial to the brain and nervous system, encouraging new nerve growth, and skin cell replacement that is known to people who use it for improving and rejuvenating the brain in this medical mushroom family.
Reishi Mushroom: Also known as the ‘mushroom of immortality,’ reishi mushrooms improve immune response, help overcome stress, and have potential benefits to the heart.
Turkey Tail Mushroom: Turkey tail mushrooms contain antioxidants and prebiotics, and they have benefits for the gut and potentially can help prevent cancer.
Chaga Mushroom: Chaga mushrooms are accepted for their optimum recovery activities from inflammation and the strengthening immunities against oxidative pressure.
Mushrooms are low-cost and incredibly versatile food containing antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals needed in the fight against chronic diseases, including heart diseases and cancer. Eating only five small sized mushrooms a day can increase the quality of life and minimize life-threatening threats. India is land of different types of edible mushrooms and makes good health and disease control options available in India.
