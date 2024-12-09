Holiday Self-Care: How to Recharge With Solitude

Discover the importance of alone time during the holidays to reduce stress and enhance mental well-being.

Highlights: The holiday season can be enjoyable for many, but some people find this season stressful

46% of Americans do not have enough alone time during holidays

Taking intentional breaks during the day can help them recharge

Alone Time Helps Reduce Holiday Stress



56% of Americans say alone time is crucial for their mental health, yet many don’t get enough during the holidays. Make solitude a priority this season. #mentalhealth #holiday #medindia’

Role of Alone Time in Reducing Holiday Stress

How to Recharge with Alone Time At the Holidays

Schedule alone time in a day

Learn to politely decline additional invitations or commitments that may interfere with the schedule.

To avoid distraction, leave the phone in a completely different room while taking a short break for oneself.

Taking intentional breaks during the day such as sitting in the car before picking up the child or entering the house after work. This moment can help in one recharge.

Going on a solo movie date or spending alone time in a park or coffee shop can improve mental health.

Meditation and deep breathing practices can improve the benefits of alone time.

A positive mindset and gratitude for what they have can help them improve their well-being.

