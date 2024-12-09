About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Holiday Self-Care: How to Recharge With Solitude

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 9 2024 12:51 PM

Discover the importance of alone time during the holidays to reduce stress and enhance mental well-being.

Highlights:
  • The holiday season can be enjoyable for many, but some people find this season stressful
  • 46% of Americans do not have enough alone time during holidays
  • Taking intentional breaks during the day can help them recharge
During the holidays, many people feel blessed and fortunate because of the parties, family gatherings and the overall holiday spirit. However, for others, this time can be extremely stressful as they try to balance work and personal life.
One crucial factor that often gets overlooked during this period is the importance of alone time. Recent research from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center reveals that many Americans struggle to find sufficient alone time for their mental health.

This study surveyed 1,000 Americans about their thoughts and feelings regarding mental health and alone time during the holidays. The findings highlight the need for individuals to ensure they carve out adequate personal time for themselves (1 Trusted Source
Alone Time Helps Reduce Holiday Stress

Go to source).

46% of Americans do not have enough alone time during holidays explains how difficult it is to have personal time during the holiday rush. 56% of them reported that alone time is very important for mental well-being. This offers good recognition of the value solitude provides in preserving psychological well-being during stress.


Role of Alone Time in Reducing Holiday Stress

Lack of alone time during holidays is a factor that raises stress levels. Socializing all the time with family obligations, a busy schedule, and the hustle and bustle of life play a role in managing stress and brings feelings of burnout and anxiety.

It is important to take very short breaks for oneself in a society glorifying the Forever Hustle to be able to maintain mental health. Benefits include the ability to reduce stress, mental clarity and physical relaxation provided by short breaks of solitude.


How to Recharge with Alone Time At the Holidays

Chronic stress may result in some damaging conditions ranging from heart disease to a weakened immune system. To prevent the dangers of chronic stress, include alone time during hectic schedules.
  • Schedule alone time in a day
  • Learn to politely decline additional invitations or commitments that may interfere with the schedule.
  • To avoid distraction, leave the phone in a completely different room while taking a short break for oneself.
  • Taking intentional breaks during the day such as sitting in the car before picking up the child or entering the house after work. This moment can help in one recharge.
  • Going on a solo movie date or spending alone time in a park or coffee shop can improve mental health.
  • Meditation and deep breathing practices can improve the benefits of alone time.
  • A positive mindset and gratitude for what they have can help them improve their well-being.

Is Being All Alone Being Selfish?

Fear among people, who are confined by a clutter of family and social responsibilities, that spending alone time will be termed selfish. Psychologists say that being alone does not mean that a person is unmindful or insensitive to others.

It is about self-care that will often allow the person to render support to another.

By taking time to recharge, individuals engage better in their social and family roles in a meaningful and balanced way.

The key takeaway is that alone time doesn’t have to be extensive or isolating; even small, intentional breaks significantly improve mental health.

Reference:
  1. Alone Time Helps Reduce Holiday Stress - (https://www.stress.org/news/alone-time-helps-reduce-holiday-stress/)


