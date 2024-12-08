Stay Hydrated and Healthy This Winter With Coconut Water

Who says coconut water is just for summer? Discover its surprising winter benefits for hydration, skin health, and more!

As winter sets in, our beverage preferences tend to shift towards warm soups, teas or hot chocolate. But did you know that even in the cold winter months tender coconut water, also known as Nariyal Pani, is as healty?Staying hydrated is critical in the chilly weather too. Tender coconut water is a great way to stay hydrated. Achieve your hydration goals with a glass of tender coconut water. Clinically, patients experiencing severe dehydration from diarrhea may benefit from using coconut water as an oral rehydration therapy to replenish fluid lost from the gastrointestinal system (1).Coconut water is high in potassium, has anti-inflammatory properties and can influence the gut microbiota. Modification of the gut microbiota improves ulcerative colitis (UC) results, and potassium has anti-inflammatory properties in vitro. When it came to causing clinical remission in people with mild to moderate UC, coconut water worked better than a placebo (2).It contains electrolytes like potassium and sodium, which help to balance fluids in the body. This is especially important during the winter months when it's easy to dehydrate. After workouts, you can use coconut water to rehydrate your entire body. Compared to other beverages, it is easier to consume in greater quantities, has a sweeter taste, and produces less nausea and fullness (1).Staying hydrated with gentle coconut water will help keep your skin moisturized and shining, combatting the dryness that frequently occurs over the winter. Kinetin, a phytohormone found in coconut water, has antioxidant and anti-aging properties (3).If you are managing your calorie intake over the holidays, coconut water is the perfect low-calorie drink that will quench your thirst without adding extra calories. Coconut water is not only easier to absorb but it has fewer calories than any juice or soft drink brand (4).If you feel tired during the winter months, the natural sugars and electrolytes in coconut water can help you feel more energized.Coconut water regulates blood pressure and promotes heart health, making it an ideal choice for the winter months. A 2024 study revealed that consuming tender coconut water daily for a week reduced blood pressure in hypertensive patients. (5).Coconut water is rich in antioxidants and combats free radicals in the body. This is especially important during winter as performing a physical activity like exercise or outdoor sports in cold conditions increases free radical production (6). The presence of environmentally persistent free radicals (EPFR) and reactive oxygen species (ROS) is also higher in the winter than in summer (7).Coconut water is high in nutrients, which help to boost your immune system during the cold and flu season. Coconut water's potassium concentration is beneficial to heart health (8).Therefore, coconut water is a versatile supplement to your winter diet, not just a drink. It is ideal for any dietary requirement and can be used as a foundation for winter soups. During the colder months, it's a tasty and nourishing approach to maintain your general health and well-being. You can be sure you are choosing something reassuring and healthful for this winter with all these special advantages.Source-Medindia