Potato Consumption and All-Cause and Cardiovascular Disease Mortality - A Long-Term Follow-Up of a Norwegian Cohort
The primary research question of this study, therefore, sought to establish which mortality risk potato intake affected. At least 14 potatoes weekly cut the mortality risk by 12% compared with six potatoes or fewer per week. Also, consuming more potatoes was linked with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease deaths and heart attack deaths
Prospective cohort study on potato intake and mortality from cardiovascular diseases: the Japan Collaborative Cohort Study (JACC study)
Nutritional Benefits of Potatoes
Although potatoes are undervalued nutritionally, they contain many of the necessary nutrients. Some of these nutrients include potassium, vitamin C, and dietary fiber. Resistant starch is another important nutrient in potatoes that functions similarly to fiber in the body, which improves digestive health and controls blood sugar levels. It's worth noting that the boiled potatoes used in the study contained the highest amount of nutrients.
How Cooking Methods of Potatoes Matter for HealthPotatoes are very sensitive to the method of preparation. If cooked at high temperatures, they make acrylamide - a compound associated with increased risk of cancer. As acrylamide cannot be formed when boiling is used, this paper's research was on boiled potatoes. Experts say the ideal ways of cooking potatoes so that their health benefits could be maximized would include boiling, baking, and roasting them and shun frying.
Practical Tips for Including Potatoes in Your DietTo reap the benefits of potatoes while maintaining a healthy diet, consider these preparation methods:
- To maintain the nutrients, sliced potatoes should be boiled or steamed.
- Probably broil with herbs and olive oil for a better taste and enhanced healthy fatty acids.
- Boil potato and mash it, then replace high-caloric toppings with healthy toppings such as Greek yogurt and steamed vegetables.
- Include potatoes in salads once they are cooled to offer users a full bodied meal that is rich in nutrients.
