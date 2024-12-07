About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Eating Potatoes May Help You Live Longer-If Cooked Properly

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 7 2024 9:11 AM

Boiled potatoes are linked to 12% lower risk of death; a healthy option for longevity when prepared properly.

Highlights:
  • Boiled potatoes are linked to reduced mortality risk
  • 14 potatoes per week lowers death risk by 12%
  • Health benefits seen with proper potato preparation
The effects of potatoes on health and longevity have been a topic for debate due to the belonging of potatoes to staple foods or starchy food sources. A cross-sectional study conducted recently and published in The Journal of Nutrition indicated that potatoes as a food might be associated with lesser mortality especially if taken in a healthy way (1 Trusted Source
Potato Consumption and All-Cause and Cardiovascular Disease Mortality - A Long-Term Follow-Up of a Norwegian Cohort

Go to source).

Potato Consumption and Reduced Mortality Risk

The primary research question of this study, therefore, sought to establish which mortality risk potato intake affected. At least 14 potatoes weekly cut the mortality risk by 12% compared with six potatoes or fewer per week. Also, consuming more potatoes was linked with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease deaths and heart attack deaths (2 Trusted Source
Prospective cohort study on potato intake and mortality from cardiovascular diseases: the Japan Collaborative Cohort Study (JACC study)

Go to source).

Nutritional Benefits of Potatoes


Although potatoes are undervalued nutritionally, they contain many of the necessary nutrients. Some of these nutrients include potassium, vitamin C, and dietary fiber. Resistant starch is another important nutrient in potatoes that functions similarly to fiber in the body, which improves digestive health and controls blood sugar levels. It's worth noting that the boiled potatoes used in the study contained the highest amount of nutrients.


How Cooking Methods of Potatoes Matter for Health

Potatoes are very sensitive to the method of preparation. If cooked at high temperatures, they make acrylamide - a compound associated with increased risk of cancer. As acrylamide cannot be formed when boiling is used, this paper's research was on boiled potatoes. Experts say the ideal ways of cooking potatoes so that their health benefits could be maximized would include boiling, baking, and roasting them and shun frying.


Practical Tips for Including Potatoes in Your Diet

To reap the benefits of potatoes while maintaining a healthy diet, consider these preparation methods:
  • To maintain the nutrients, sliced potatoes should be boiled or steamed.
  • Probably broil with herbs and olive oil for a better taste and enhanced healthy fatty acids.
  • Boil potato and mash it, then replace high-caloric toppings with healthy toppings such as Greek yogurt and steamed vegetables.
  • Include potatoes in salads once they are cooled to offer users a full bodied meal that is rich in nutrients.
Potatoes are usually associated with the unhealthy food rail, but it appears they can be blended in a healthy diet if well prepared. Insignificant as it might seem, boiled potatoes are associated with a lower chance of early death and are nutritive. When prepared properly, this vegetable is actually quite healthy because it is low in fat, salt and cholesterol, so it does not require frying but prepares it in boiled, baked, steamed, or lightly fried form because these are the healthy ways of preparing vegetables for a longevity promoting diet.

References:
  1. Potato Consumption and All-Cause and Cardiovascular Disease Mortality - A Long-Term Follow-Up of a Norwegian Cohort - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022316624002888)
  2. Prospective cohort study on potato intake and mortality from cardiovascular diseases: the Japan Collaborative Cohort Study (JACC study) - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00394-023-03111-1)

Source-Medindia
