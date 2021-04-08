Can Potatoes Improve Your Diet Quality?

‘Intake of potatoes is associated with higher diet quality, and improved nutrient intake and adequacy among US adolescents.’

Compared to no potato consumption, results showed that eating potatoes in any form (baked, boiled, mashed, in mixed dishes and fried) was associated with higher intakes of several essential nutrients, including dietary fiber and potassium - two nutrients of public health concern - and improved nutrient adequacy.says Victor Fulgoni, III, PhD and study co-author. "Given their popularity—more than half (56%) of those surveyed reported eating some form of potatoes—there are opportunities to lean into these findings to make it easier for young people to find, cook and enjoy potatoes as part of a healthy dietary pattern."Researchers gathered dietary information from 16,633 nine- to 18-year-olds participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2001-20018.This study used Healthy Eating Index-2015 (HEI), a validated measure of diet quality, to determine how closely the participants' diets adhered to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.Although differences in HEI scores between potato consumers and non-consumers were statistically significant, the changes were modest; for many nutrients, intake and adequacy improved with increasing potato consumption. Specifically:notes Fulgoni.Fulgoni adds.Nutrition intake was determined by using two 24-hour dietary recalls. The first was conducted in person; the second was performed over the phone. Adolescents aged nine to 11 were assisted by parents or guardians, while those aged 12-18 provided recalls on their own.Based on their responses, participants were classified into one of four groups:Usual intake of nutrients was determined using the National Cancer Institute method, and diet quality was calculated using HEI-2015 scores after adjusting for demographic factors. The HEI-2015 includes 13 subcomponents, each reflecting an aspect of the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.The strengths of the study include its use of a large nationally representative database (NHANES 2001-2018) and the use of multiple covariates to help eliminate potential confounding factors. However, the researchers also acknowledge a few limitations namely, the cross-sectional study design cannot be used to determine causal relationships, and dietary recalls may be subject to inaccurate reporting.Additionally, even with the use of covariates, residual confounding may exist.The research manuscript, "Intake of potatoes is associated with higher diet quality, and improved nutrient intake and adequacy among US adolescents: NHANES 2001-2018 analysis," is published in Nutrients.Authors include Sanjiv Agarwal, PhD, NutriScience, LLC and Victor L. Fulgoni, III, PhD, Nutrition Impact, LLC. Funding was provided by the Alliance for Potato Research and Education, however APRE had no input on interpretation of the results or in drafting the manuscript.Source: Eurekalert