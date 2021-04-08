by Hannah Joy on  August 4, 2021 at 2:18 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Adolescents who eat potatoes have higher quality diets than those who do not consume potatoes
  • Potatoes play a crucial role in helping adolescents better meet the recommendations set forth in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans
  • Potatoes also help in improving nutrient intake and adequacy among US adolescents

Can Potatoes Improve Your Diet Quality?
Yes, potatoes help better your diet quality. Adolescents and children eating potatoes can be an effective strategy to modestly improve intake of key shortfall nutrients.

American youth between two and 19 years-old have the lowest measures of diet quality compared to other age groups; and nutrition thought leaders have called for effective strategies to reverse this trend and improve adherence to dietary recommendations.

Now, new research published in Nutrients finds U.S. adolescents who eat potatoes have higher quality diets than those who do not consume potatoes, regardless of how the potatoes are processed or prepared.


Compared to no potato consumption, results showed that eating potatoes in any form (baked, boiled, mashed, in mixed dishes and fried) was associated with higher intakes of several essential nutrients, including dietary fiber and potassium - two nutrients of public health concern - and improved nutrient adequacy.

"The potato is a nutrient-dense vegetable that provides important, critically under-consumed nutrients to adolescent diets," says Victor Fulgoni, III, PhD and study co-author. "Given their popularity—more than half (56%) of those surveyed reported eating some form of potatoes—there are opportunities to lean into these findings to make it easier for young people to find, cook and enjoy potatoes as part of a healthy dietary pattern."

Researchers gathered dietary information from 16,633 nine- to 18-year-olds participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2001-20018.

This study used Healthy Eating Index-2015 (HEI), a validated measure of diet quality, to determine how closely the participants' diets adhered to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Although differences in HEI scores between potato consumers and non-consumers were statistically significant, the changes were modest; for many nutrients, intake and adequacy improved with increasing potato consumption. Specifically:
  • HEI scores were 4.7% higher among those who consumed potatoes that were baked/boiled, mashed or eaten as part of a mixed dish compared to those who ate no potatoes.
  • HEI scores were 2% and 1.6% higher than potato non-consumers, respectively, among adolescents who ate either fried potatoes or those who ate fried potatoes and/or potato chips.
"Our findings show that potatoes play an important role with helping adolescents better meet the recommendations set forth in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans," notes Fulgoni. "This is an important goal as, according to the USDA Agricultural Research Service, children and adolescents have the lowest HEI scores among any age group in the U.S. - just 53 out of an ideal HEI score of 100."

"Our results also bring attention to the 'company potatoes keep,'" Fulgoni adds. "Fried potatoes and potato chips are often paired with less nutrient-dense foods, which can't be teased out in this type of study but may explain the slightly lower diet quality scores among these groups of potato eaters compared to baked/boiled potato eaters. Additional clinical trials are needed to better elucidate this situation."

Study Design, Strengths and Limitations

Nutrition intake was determined by using two 24-hour dietary recalls. The first was conducted in person; the second was performed over the phone. Adolescents aged nine to 11 were assisted by parents or guardians, while those aged 12-18 provided recalls on their own.

Based on their responses, participants were classified into one of four groups:
  • Potato non-consumers
  • Consumers of baked, boiled, mashed potatoes and potato mixtures
  • Consumers of baked, boiled, mashed potatoes and potato mixtures + fried potatoes
  • Consumers of baked, boiled, of baked, boiled, mashed potatoes and potato mixtures + fried potatoes + potato chips
Usual intake of nutrients was determined using the National Cancer Institute method, and diet quality was calculated using HEI-2015 scores after adjusting for demographic factors. The HEI-2015 includes 13 subcomponents, each reflecting an aspect of the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

The strengths of the study include its use of a large nationally representative database (NHANES 2001-2018) and the use of multiple covariates to help eliminate potential confounding factors. However, the researchers also acknowledge a few limitations namely, the cross-sectional study design cannot be used to determine causal relationships, and dietary recalls may be subject to inaccurate reporting.

Additionally, even with the use of covariates, residual confounding may exist.

The research manuscript, "Intake of potatoes is associated with higher diet quality, and improved nutrient intake and adequacy among US adolescents: NHANES 2001-2018 analysis," is published in Nutrients.

Authors include Sanjiv Agarwal, PhD, NutriScience, LLC and Victor L. Fulgoni, III, PhD, Nutrition Impact, LLC. Funding was provided by the Alliance for Potato Research and Education, however APRE had no input on interpretation of the results or in drafting the manuscript.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Potato Power: High Quality Protein in Spuds Build Women's Muscle
Wanna build your muscle? Include potato in your daily diet, say researchers. Potato can be a source of high-quality protein, which could help build your muscles and maintain strength.
READ MORE
Potato Puree can Boost Athletic Performance
Potato freaks rejoice: Eating potato puree is just as effective as carbohydrate gels for boosting exercise performance in trained athletes, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Solanine in Potatoes May Increase Glycoalkaloid Poisoning
Glycoalkaloids are found higher in green, germinated, damaged potatoes and potato peel. Ingestion of glycoalkaloids may cause symptoms such as nausea, stomach-ache, vomiting, and diarrhea and increase the risk of glycoalkaloid poisoning.
READ MORE
Roasted Potatoes, Browned Toast Could Increase Cancer Risk
Acrylamide, a natural by-product formed when certain starchy foods are heated at high temperature, can cause cancer in humans, though not proven.
READ MORE
Atkins Diet
Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.
READ MORE
Low Carbohydrate Diet
A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.
READ MORE
Macrobiotic Diet
Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting well-being and longevity through systematic diet consisting mainly of whole grains and beans.
READ MORE
Negative Calorie Diet
The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.
READ MORE
South Beach Diet
South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.
READ MORE
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.
READ MORE
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.
READ MORE

Request an Appointment with a Doctor (Nutrition Expert)

Karthi Priya Mj

Karthi Priya Mj

Vidya Shinde Rokade

Vidya Shinde Rokade

M. Govardhani Mathiyazhagan

M. Govardhani Mathiyazhagan

Mrs. Priya S

Mrs. Priya S
View All

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMacrobiotic Diet