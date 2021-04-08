Can Potatoes Improve Your Diet Quality?

Highlights:
- Adolescents who eat potatoes have higher quality diets than those who do not consume potatoes
- Potatoes play a crucial role in helping adolescents better meet the recommendations set forth in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans
- Potatoes also help in improving nutrient intake and adequacy among US adolescents
Yes, potatoes help better your diet quality. Adolescents and children eating potatoes can be an effective strategy to modestly improve intake of key shortfall nutrients.
American youth between two and 19 years-old have the lowest measures of diet quality compared to other age groups; and nutrition thought leaders have called for effective strategies to reverse this trend and improve adherence to dietary recommendations.
Now, new research published in Nutrients finds U.S. adolescents who eat potatoes have higher quality diets than those who do not consume potatoes, regardless of how the potatoes are processed or prepared.
‘Intake of potatoes is associated with higher diet quality, and improved nutrient intake and adequacy among US adolescents.’
"The potato is a nutrient-dense vegetable that provides important, critically under-consumed nutrients to adolescent diets," says Victor Fulgoni, III, PhD and study co-author. "Given their popularity—more than half (56%) of those surveyed reported eating some form of potatoes—there are opportunities to lean into these findings to make it easier for young people to find, cook and enjoy potatoes as part of a healthy dietary pattern."
Researchers gathered dietary information from 16,633 nine- to 18-year-olds participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2001-20018.
This study used Healthy Eating Index-2015 (HEI), a validated measure of diet quality, to determine how closely the participants' diets adhered to the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.
Although differences in HEI scores between potato consumers and non-consumers were statistically significant, the changes were modest; for many nutrients, intake and adequacy improved with increasing potato consumption. Specifically:
- HEI scores were 4.7% higher among those who consumed potatoes that were baked/boiled, mashed or eaten as part of a mixed dish compared to those who ate no potatoes.
- HEI scores were 2% and 1.6% higher than potato non-consumers, respectively, among adolescents who ate either fried potatoes or those who ate fried potatoes and/or potato chips.
"Our results also bring attention to the 'company potatoes keep,'" Fulgoni adds. "Fried potatoes and potato chips are often paired with less nutrient-dense foods, which can't be teased out in this type of study but may explain the slightly lower diet quality scores among these groups of potato eaters compared to baked/boiled potato eaters. Additional clinical trials are needed to better elucidate this situation."
Study Design, Strengths and Limitations
Nutrition intake was determined by using two 24-hour dietary recalls. The first was conducted in person; the second was performed over the phone. Adolescents aged nine to 11 were assisted by parents or guardians, while those aged 12-18 provided recalls on their own.
Based on their responses, participants were classified into one of four groups:
- Potato non-consumers
- Consumers of baked, boiled, mashed potatoes and potato mixtures
- Consumers of baked, boiled, mashed potatoes and potato mixtures + fried potatoes
- Consumers of baked, boiled, of baked, boiled, mashed potatoes and potato mixtures + fried potatoes + potato chips
The strengths of the study include its use of a large nationally representative database (NHANES 2001-2018) and the use of multiple covariates to help eliminate potential confounding factors. However, the researchers also acknowledge a few limitations namely, the cross-sectional study design cannot be used to determine causal relationships, and dietary recalls may be subject to inaccurate reporting.
Additionally, even with the use of covariates, residual confounding may exist.
The research manuscript, "Intake of potatoes is associated with higher diet quality, and improved nutrient intake and adequacy among US adolescents: NHANES 2001-2018 analysis," is published in Nutrients.
Authors include Sanjiv Agarwal, PhD, NutriScience, LLC and Victor L. Fulgoni, III, PhD, Nutrition Impact, LLC. Funding was provided by the Alliance for Potato Research and Education, however APRE had no input on interpretation of the results or in drafting the manuscript.
