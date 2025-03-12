Sleep Divorce Trend in India: Sleeping Apart, Staying Close

Many couples, especially in India, are opting for "sleep divorce" to improve sleep quality, with stress and lifestyle factors being key causes of sleep disturbances.
- Over 70% of Indian couples choose "sleep divorce" to improve sleep quality
- Co-sleeping boosts emotional health, but separate sleeping can also improve rest
- Stress and anxiety are major causes of poor sleep, affecting well-being and performance
Some couples around the world opt for 'sleep divorce', India tops the list: Survey
Go to source). According to ResMed's 2025 Global Sleep Survey, India tops the list in sleep divorce, with 78% of couples practicing it, followed by China at 67% and South Korea at 65%. The survey, which involved over 30,000 participants across 13 countries, revealed a global sleep crisis. In the United Kingdom and the United States, couples are split evenly, with 50% always sleeping together and 50% sometimes choosing to sleep apart.
Common Causes of Sleep Disturbances in CouplesAlthough sleeping apart may seem unusual, for many couples, it has become a vital step in improving sleep quality and overall relationship well-being. Common reasons for sleep disturbances include a partner’s snoring, loud breathing, or gasping for air (32%), restlessness (12%), mismatched sleep schedules (10%), and screen use in bed (8%). Older generations were more likely to report sleeping separately due to these issues (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Sleeping single, staying married: The rise of sleep divorce in India
Go to source).
Couples who have chosen separate sleeping arrangements report better sleep quality and often see improvements in their relationships, including a stronger or even enhanced sex life.
Emotional Benefits of Co-SleepingHowever, experts point out that co-sleeping offers its own advantages. Sharing a bed with a partner stimulates the release of oxytocin, known as the "love hormone," which can reduce depression, anxiety, and stress, while also boosting overall life and relationship satisfaction. A study published in Sleep found that couples who share a bed enjoy these emotional benefits, and another study in Frontiers in Psychiatry revealed that co-sleeping is associated with roughly 10% more Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
When asked about their emotions related to sleeping next to a partner, respondents reported feeling love (53%), comfort (47%), relaxation (41%), happiness (27%), and calmness (21%) as the most prominent feelings.
Top Causes of Poor Sleep in Today's WorldIn today’s world, juggling work, family, and social pressures while trying to prioritize self-care often leads to sleep being compromised. The study identified stress, anxiety, financial pressures, mental health conditions, and relationship issues as the leading causes of poor sleep.
Stress emerged as a major factor for 69% of Indians, with high levels also reported in South Korea (67%), Thailand (65%), Singapore (65%), and Germany (61%). Among Gen Z respondents, 53% pointed to anxiety as a primary cause of sleep deprivation.
Consequences of Ignoring Sleep IssuesDespite acknowledging the effects of poor sleep, many individuals remain passive about seeking help, with 22% reporting they are unwilling to address their sleep issues. This complacency can lead to negative consequences, such as worsened mood, reduced concentration, strained relationships, and decreased workplace performance. On the flip side, getting sufficient sleep has been proven to improve mood, cognitive function, and overall well-being.
The increasing trend of sleep divorce points out the growing need to prioritize sleep health. While sleeping separately may be a practical solution for many couples, addressing the underlying causes of sleep disturbances—such as stress, lifestyle choices, and medical conditions—remains essential. Raising awareness about the benefits of quality sleep and fostering open conversations about sleep health, both in personal and professional environments, can help individuals and couples achieve better rest and enhance their overall well-being (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Sleep divorce on the rise among indian couples..!?
Go to source).
